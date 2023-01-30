Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mia Love’s ‘Qualified’ — an open look at her life
Former Congresswoman Mia Love says the content of our character makes us qualified. Read more about her new book here.
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
Groundbreaking date announced for Port Vila Vanuata Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Port Vila Vanuata Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a news release from the Church, the ceremony will be held Saturday, March 4, with Elder K. Brett Nattress — General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area — presiding.
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food
Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Founders of Namify in Springville called as mission presidents in Ecuador
On Jan. 6, the newsroom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced Springville residents and entrepreneurs Jenny and Bryan Welton as the new presidents of the Quito, Ecuador, mission. Starting July 1, they will leave behind their home and business to preside over the mission’s 200 emissaries for the next three years.
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
Think the housing market is bad? It’s even worse for affordable housing builders
If the housing market is brutal for real estate professionals and home builders, it’s even more challenging for affordable housing developers that are already trying to keep costs low for renters while also ensuring projects are financially feasible.
Salt Lake area residents experience water issues due to frozen pipes
Public utility companies were inundated with calls Tuesday as many businesses and homeowners woke up to frozen pipes.
Main Street’s Mary Jane’s announces plans to close
PARK CITY, Utah — It was 20 years ago when Lori Harris opened her first pop-up shop within Bunya Bunya in 2003, and grew into its own space when Harris […]
Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive
The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
Car dealer looks to rezone part of SSL street, neighbors hope properties stay residential
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known car dealership is looking to expand its footprint into a South Salt Lake street lined with residential homes. Mark Miller Subaru has been at the same location on State Street near Winslow Avenue for more than 60 years. The business has...
Opinion: What are the chances free fares will come to Utah transit?
Utah Transit Authority would need about $35 million to make up for the loss of fare collections. Past free-fare periods have been successful. When will transit riders see permanent free fares?
Artillery training begins at Camp Williams
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Cities surrounding Camp Williams are warning residents they could hear loud booms as units begin live Field Artillery training on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The live fire training will begin on Jan. 31 and go through to Thursday, Feb. 2. Training could begin as early as 7 a.m. and could go as late as 5:30 p.m. each day.
Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
