KTEN.com
Car recovered from icy lake in Roff
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office, the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team and other local firefighters braved freezing temperatures to recover a car that was found submerged in Roff's City Lake. Officials were first alerted to the vehicle in a 911 call from Roff residents on Tuesday.
KXII.com
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
(KXII) - Road conditions remain poor Wednesday as sleet that feel Monday remains frozen across most Texoma roadways. While major highways have seen clearing, the side roads to access them remain virtual sheets of ice. With the entire area under an Ice Storm Warning for Wednesday, the National Weather Service...
KXII.com
Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. Towing and wrecking companies are swamped as they clean up scenes following car accidents. Don Green, a Bob Utter...
KXII.com
Slip and fall injuries
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
KXII.com
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
KXII.com
Durant Police describe roads as hazardous and slick
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -In Durant, Police describe roads as slick, icy and hazardous. Detective Brandon Mitchell advises you to stay home if possible. If you do have to leave the house, give yourself extra time and drive slowly. “Since yesterday, since the storm has arrived, we’ve worked over 20 motor...
KXII.com
News 12 at Six - POWER OUTAGES
KOCO
OHP: More than a dozen vehicles involved in crash on I-35 near Thackerville
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 35 near Thackerville after a winter storm brought sleet and freezing rain to Oklahoma. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said a car spun out and crashed into a wall on I-35 near the Oklahoma-Texas...
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
KXII.com
How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to medical officials, local emergency rooms are seeing an up-tick in slip and fall related injuries. To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, there’s few things to keep in mind during icy conditions. First, check the ground to see which areas are...
KXII.com
Man dies after rollover crash in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after a rollover crash in Love County Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Timothy Pryor, of Burneyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Pryor’s was headed westbound on a County road, seven miles north east of Leon in...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
KXII.com
Texoma restaurants try to stay open during winter weather
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With dangerous road conditions across the Texoma area, many restaurants and businesses are closed. As the treacherous winter weather continues, some are running low on their food supply. As I drove down Texoma Parkway in Sherman today, I counted 11 closed restaurants. However, a few were...
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KTEN.com
Child found in Ardmore dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
Southbound I-35 Reopened In Murray Co. After Crash
Update: Southbound I-35 has been reopened just south of Davis in Murray County after a Friday morning crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said drivers can detour at Exit 51 onto US-77, then back on to I-35 at mile marker 47. ODOT said drivers should avoid the area or expect...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KXII.com
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
