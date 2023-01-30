Read full article on original website
Related
How To Find Enlightened Renascence In WoW
"World of Warcraft: Dragonflight," the longstanding MMO's ninth expansion, had a lot to live up to following the divisive previous expansion "Shadowlands." So far, fans seem to think things are looking good in large part because of the expansion's many major changes to things "World of Warcraft" players have become used to in the last few years. Mission tables, borrowed power systems (like AP and anima), and that constant sense of grinding to keep up at max level have all been removed or eased, and that's not to mention UI, profession, and talent changes, as well as the new Evoker class and revolutionary Dragonriding system.
A Space For The Unbound Review: An Emotionally-Charged Nostalgic Adventure
Have you ever found yourself yearning for a simpler time, where long summer days provided an escape from the stress of everyday life? If so, then "A Space for the Unbound" may be just what you need as an escape from the modern world. This game is a delightful homage to nostalgia-driven whimsy, with a unique art style and engaging story.
Forspoken Review: Play It For The Parkour Magic
Pros Super fun traversal system using "parkour magic" Entertaining moments of combat mechanics Great performance from Frey's Ella Balinska Cons Story feels a bit one-note and cliché Button-mashing strategies get old quickly The world-building ideas feel like they could be so much more than what's presented. In SVG's preview...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
The Scene That Went Too Far In The Dead Space Remake
The original space horror phenomenon, "Dead Space," terrorized gamers upon release in 2008. And thankfully, the recent Motive Studio remake captures the same heart-pounding horror experience the first game offered up. Critics even argue that the remake is better than the original, improving the title in almost every way. That being said, Dead Space remains a game that players may want to avoid playing at night.
That Viral $2,000 Steam Game Is Weirder Than It Sounds
Steam allowing small developers to publish games on the platform has made for some incredible indie successes. Games made by small teams such as Iron Gate PB's "Valheim" have done exceptionally well on the platform, reaching thousands more players than they would have on their own, thanks to Steam distribution. But letting just anyone publish on Steam is a double-edged sword, as Steam is home to plenty of wacky and gimmicky games. For example, one horror game on Steam dares players not to return it.
Forspoken: The Best Skills To Unlock Early
Critics are offering mixed opinions about "Forspoken," but they mostly agree that the gameplay is great, even if the narrative doesn't measure up. With satisfying combat and a story that can take under twenty hours to beat, players won't want to waste any time diving in and constructing a build that will be fun and effective.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Dead Space Remake?
Ever since the "Dead Space" remake's launch trailer, people have been ready to get scared again. While the game is a remake of the 2008 title with the same name, many are wondering how long it will take to beat. Considering Motive Studio has already shown off some new content...
Dead Space Remake's Alternate Ending Is Worth The Extra Work
It's true — the new "Dead Space" remake has a secret alternate ending, and it's no small feat to unlock it. The remake may be mostly faithful to the gameplay design and narrative beats of the 2008 horror classic, but it still finds some ways to update the original experience and bring it more in line with subsequent entries in the series. Whereas the first game only had one ending, its remake actually boasts two possible outcomes for Isaac Clarke's journey: the classic ending and a new alternate ending.
Persona 4 Golden: How To Beat Shadow Yosuke
One of the Xbox Game Pass games that will blow you away in 2023, "Persona 4 Golden," has plenty to do in the nearly 70 hours it takes to beat. When not going to school, befriending and romancing people, or spending time with their uncle and cousin, players will likely be fighting off shadows. Some of these shadows take the form of other characters, and that's the case with Shadow Yosuke.
Why The Callisto Protocol Failed To Capture The Magic Of Dead Space
Developer Striking Distance Studios intended for "The Callisto Protocol" to serve as a spiritual successor to "Dead Space," but it failed to live up to the magic of the original survival horror experience that captured fans' hearts. K-ODYSSEY reported that the game underperformed in sales, to the point that publisher Krafton's stock took a hit as a result.
Easter Eggs Huge Fans Noticed In Dead Space
The "Dead Space" remake has wowed critics and given fans plenty of reason to revisit the series. In addition to improved graphics, crisper gameplay, and an extra level of polish, the new version also offers fun new secrets to uncover. Even longtime fans of the series who've played through the original many times over will find new content to explore and Easter eggs to discover.
Dead Space Devs Reveal Where They Draw The Line With Gore
The space horror phenomenon "Dead Space" set a new standard for genre when it hit shelves back in 2008 with its creepy atmosphere and intriguing story. But what set "Dead Space" apart from other horror games is that it wasn't afraid to get gory, like really gory. Players could rip off creatures' limbs, bash their bodies to a bloody pulp, and even burn them alive. And for fans of the grotesque visuals of "Dead Space," they didn't have to wait long for sequels. Eventually, however, some of the "Dead Space" team would move on to create "Callisto Protocol," a spiritual successor to the "Dead Space" series — although it didn't blow critics away quite like "Dead Space" did.
FFXIV: How To Find Resplendent Feathers To Unlock The Alkonost Mount
Getting your first mount in "Final Fantasy 14" is a simple matter of finishing the first act of the base-game story. Collecting the 200+ other mounts in the game, however, is a different matter altogether. From rewards for relatively easy achievements, to rare drops from dungeons, to prohibitively expensive mounts that are only obtained after extensive grinds through the most obscure content, a full mount catalog requires players to take on nearly every single kind of content the sprawling MMO has to offer.
The Alleged Mario Kart 64 Easter Egg That Occurs After 15 Minutes On The Results Screen
There's one secret in "Mario Kart 64" that many gamers likely missed when playing the hit title all those years ago around the game's 1996 debut. It's a little Easter egg hidden in the result screen if the player remains idle for an extended amount of time. Over the years,...
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: There's An Easy Way To Get More Boxes For Your PC
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" make quite a few changes to the traditional Pokémon formula, but the pair of titles still feature one of the most classic staples from the franchise: the PC box system. With their in-game PC, players can safely store any captured Pokémon beyond the total of six they can have in their party, which is a pretty important feature for anyone trying to fill out each of the Pokédex entries. In keeping with other modern titles, the Gen 9 games also allow players to access their boxes and switch team members out at nearly any time — whether they're exploring Paldea's towering mountains, taking a dip in the sea, or even just strolling through a local town.
Persona 4 Golden Review: A Gorgeous Remaster With Some Blemishes
A quiet town beset by a murderous fog. A transfer student from the big city with a unique ability. Strange worlds that are hidden within TVs and are built within the inner psyches of tormented individuals. Fierce creatures that reflect the inner hearts of those who have fully accepted themselves. All of these are the building blocks of "Persona 4 Golden," a remaster of the classic JRPG from Atlus that brings it from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Vita to the PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
SVG
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0