ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
startattle.com

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers (2023 movie) trailer, release date

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers follows insurance salesman and family man Joseph Chambers, who wants to acquire the skills to be able to take care of his family in case of an apocalypse. Startattle.com – The Integrity of Joseph Chambers 2023. He decides to go deer hunting by himself...
startattle.com

TwoTwo (2023 movie) trailer, release date

Socially awkward David (Joel Ballard) appears to have the perfect life, until he loses his corporate job and is faced with eviction. Startattle.com – TwoTwo 2023. February 3, 2023 : USA (on-demand) TwoTwo cast. Morgan Makana as TwoTwo. Joel Ballard as David. Kenneth Best as Joe. P.K. Simone as...
Collider

Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie '65' Gets a New Release Date

Audiences will be able to see the Adam Driver-starring action thriller a little earlier now as 65 has officially moved up its release date to March 10, according to a recent report from Deadline. Initially, the film was set to debut on March 17, which would have pitted itself against the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
startattle.com

She Is Love (2023 movie) trailer, release date

Estranged for more than a decade, divorced couple Idris and Patricia unexpectedly cross paths at a Cornwall country inn. Startattle.com – She Is Love 2023. What starts as an awkward encounter leads the former couple to reconnect over a long, messy night where they revisit the past while remaining open to new beginnings.
startattle.com

Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Looper

The Only Top Gun: Maverick Star Who Didn't Get Violently Ill During The Intense Training

Piloting a fighter jet isn't as simple as hitting the throttle and taking to the sky. Those that are given the task of operating these multi-million dollar airplanes of war often go through years of vigorous testing and training. Just look at the recent smash hit movie of "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) train a recent crop of Top Gun students for a mission where human intuition and skill are more important than artificial intelligence and specialized equipment.
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy