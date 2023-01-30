Read full article on original website
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Waterford woman charged, accused of hitting husband with vehicle during argument after they left barSan HeraldBurlington, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Were The Cheapest Players In The NBA
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the cheapest players in the NBA back in the day.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk
Zion Williamson had a great reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Four Warriors Stars
Los Angeles Lakers can create the championship team for a 2023-24 season if they make a wild trade and smart offseason decision.
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Michael Jordan's Son Marcus And Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Reveal Their Secret Handshake
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen share a clip of performing their secret handshake.
“When people say they don’t regret it, they’re lying” - Reggie Miller once revealed not winning a ring “burns” him
Miller also opted to remain loyal with the Pacers instead of chasing a ring with the Celtics in 2007.
"I don’t broadcast that, I don’t show that off a lot" - Tracy McGrady on his low-key AAU program
T-Mac's program has a perk which teaches his pupils about the reality of life
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deadspin
Good riddance, Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
“Do you know how much better I would be if I was playing today?” - Rick Barry once explained why he would’ve thrived in this era
A longtime coach likened Barry to Luka recently to show a modern-day comparison for the Warriors legend.
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
