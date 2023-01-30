Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes and her toddler daughter were excited to watch Patrick Mahomes secure his AFC Championship win Brittany Mahomes watched a very special moment in her husband's career with her little girl by her side. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, was joined by daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, at the AFC Championship game Sunday to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earn their spot in Super Bowl LVII. Sharing posts on her Instagram Story before the game's thrilling end, the new mom of two showed Sterling...
Chiefs OL Creed Humphrey Took Cases of Beer To-Go From Arrowhead Stadium Concession Stand After AFC Championship Win
You can never have too much beer for a championship celebration. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey just wanted to make sure there was plenty to go around after his team’s thrilling 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Following Sunday’s game Humphrey made...
Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne, says this could be his ‘last’ Eagles game
It was an emotional scene on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl berth after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But no one took in the moment quite like Philadelphia’s longtime defensive end Brandon Graham and his family. During a postgame interview with Josina Anderson for CBS Sports, Graham — a 13-season veteran — spoke about how he wanted to “enjoy this moment” in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 before his family, including wife Carlyne, crashed the Q&A. “I’m so proud of you,” Carlyne gushed to Graham, 34, on the field. “To know that...
Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr
There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss
Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader. The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."
Isiah Pacheco, former Rutgers star, busts out incredible dance moves following AFC Championship win with Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco was not highly regarded coming out of Rutgers but landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a 7th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Scarlet Knight rookie is preparing for his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. After turning into the lead performer in the Chiefs backfield, Pacheco...
Tom Brady Honored By Fans Following Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady’s retirement took some by surprise. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football. Having said that, he has played 23 seasons, which means the end was always approaching. Additionally, this was one of his worst seasons statistically, so it only made sense that he would ride off into the sunset.
Lil Uzi Vert Leads Eagles Onto The Field: Watch
Uzi turned out to be a good luck charm. Lil Uzi Vert comes from Philadelphia and he has always shown an interest in his city’s sports teams. Philadelphia has a rich sports culture, even if the fans are known for being some of the craziest in North America. However, a lot of players love being in Philly.
NFL world reacts to terrible 49ers news
When it rains, it pours. The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in unceremonious fashion on Sunday. Their NFC Championship hopes were dashed almost as soon it began. All four quarterbacks they had on their roster this year sustained serious injuries. That includes sensation Brock Purdy, who sustained a serious elbow injury in Sunday’s brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season
Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage
FOX Sports will broadcast Super Bowl LVII.
