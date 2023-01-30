ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate

Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Celebrate Patrick Mahomes Going to the Super Bowl: Photos

Brittany Mahomes and her toddler daughter were excited to watch Patrick Mahomes secure his AFC Championship win Brittany Mahomes watched a very special moment in her husband's career with her little girl by her side. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, was joined by daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, at the AFC Championship game Sunday to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earn their spot in Super Bowl LVII. Sharing posts on her Instagram Story before the game's thrilling end, the new mom of two showed Sterling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne, says this could be his ‘last’ Eagles game

It was an emotional scene on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl berth after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But no one took in the moment quite like Philadelphia’s longtime defensive end Brandon Graham and his family. During a postgame interview with Josina Anderson for CBS Sports, Graham — a 13-season veteran — spoke about how he wanted to “enjoy this moment” in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 before his family, including wife Carlyne, crashed the Q&A. “I’m so proud of you,” Carlyne gushed to Graham, 34, on the field. “To know that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportscasting

Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr

There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss

Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader. The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Honored By Fans Following Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady’s retirement took some by surprise. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football. Having said that, he has played 23 seasons, which means the end was always approaching. Additionally, this was one of his worst seasons statistically, so it only made sense that he would ride off into the sunset.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Leads Eagles Onto The Field: Watch

Uzi turned out to be a good luck charm. Lil Uzi Vert comes from Philadelphia and he has always shown an interest in his city’s sports teams. Philadelphia has a rich sports culture, even if the fans are known for being some of the craziest in North America. However, a lot of players love being in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to terrible 49ers news

When it rains, it pours. The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in unceremonious fashion on Sunday. Their NFC Championship hopes were dashed almost as soon it began. All four quarterbacks they had on their roster this year sustained serious injuries. That includes sensation Brock Purdy, who sustained a serious elbow injury in Sunday’s brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Sports

CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season

Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy