Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Best Penny Cryptos To Buy Now To See 10x Gains in 2023
Investors that get involved with top-class crypto projects early are sure to make a good profit. Some of the best cryptos around started at a fraction of a cent, so here are the 8 best penny cryptos to buy now for massive future gains:. Metacade (MCADE) Hedera (HBAR) Tron (TRX)
NEWSBTC
Spike in Transactions causes Polygon (MATIC) price to Surge, Ethereum (ETH) loses 2.94%, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells more than 90% of their phase 3 supply
So far, 2023 has been spectacular for cryptocurrencies. The total crypto market cap is up, and blockchain networks have seen more active participation in the past few days. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up by more than 3700%, making it the top-performing cryptocurrency. Polygon’s (MATIC) price also rose 52% this year....
NEWSBTC
MATIC May Take The Crypto Market By Surprise, Here’s Why
MATIC made a 180-degree turn at the beginning of the year, following Bitcoin’s lead. The token, used to govern and secure the Polygon Network, had consolidated since mid-July, with some erratic price action recorded in November. At the time of writing, Polygon’s token has maintained its momentum since January...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Could Rally Further To $0.10
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.088 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.093 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.088 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.088 zone and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price started another downside correction below $23,250. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides before the bulls appear near $22,200 or $22,000. Bitcoin started a downside correction and traded below the $23,500 zone. The price is trading below $23,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Rally Post Fed Rate Hike Could Gather Momentum, Here’s Why
Bitcoin price is rising and gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance. BTC climbed to a new yearly high after the fed increased rates by 25bps. Bitcoin is up over 3% and there was a clear move above the $23,800 resistance. The price is trading above $23,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price At Risk of Downside Thrust Before Fresh Increase
Bitcoin price is rising and approaching a major hurdle at $23,250. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides before it could start a fresh increase to $25,000. Bitcoin is attempting a fresh increase above the $23,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $23,200 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
German Bank Managing Over $428 Billion In Assets To Offer Bitcoin and Crypto Services
DekaBank, a 105-year-old bank managing over $428 billion in assets, has signed a deal with Metaco to begin offering digital assets to institutions. Details from a press release on January 31 state that DekaBank will leverage Metaco’s Harmonize, a “custody and orchestration” platform. The custody platform will be an essential portal for DekaBank, allowing Metaco to manage all its digital asset operations. The partnership follows what the bank said was a rigorous selection process and thorough proof-of-concept.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Hits $1,700 and ETH Is Poised For More Upsides
Ethereum is up over 5% and trading above $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH could rise further if it clears the $1,700 resistance zone. Ethereum gained pace and rallied above the $1,660 resistance zone. The price is now trading above $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Proponent Roger Ver Sued, Litecoin (LTC) Surpasses Ethereum’s Number Of Unique Addresses, And Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines 3700% Brighter
While there are many cryptocurrencies in the market, only a few of them have been able to post positive growth momentum. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are the three tokens that have been in the limelight lately. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Remains Unaffected by Roger Ver Controversy.
NEWSBTC
Data Reveals Reasons Behind Litecoin’s 80% Rally
Litecoin (LTC) recently saw an impressive 80% rally after the first ten days of November 2022. According to Santiment, a crypto analytics firm, this remarkable increase results from two key factors. Reasons Behind Litecoin’s Bullish Trend. Based on the tweet from the analytics firm, Litecoin’s two major driving forces...
NEWSBTC
Is AAVE Price Close To Breaking Consolidation?
The AAVE price has recovered considerably since the beginning of the month. The coin was hovering around the $50 mark at the beginning of January and breached $90 very recently. It secured close to 70% appreciation. At the moment, AAVE is trading laterally on its chart. In the last 24...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price is Surging as The Gates To $400 Are Now Open
BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $300 against the US Dollar. BNB rallied above $320 and might aim more upsides towards the $400 level. Binance coin price started a steady increase from the $300 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $320 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Data Suggests Sharks Were Behind Litecoin’s 89% Rise To $97, But What About Now?
Litecoin (LTC) has seen one of the highest rallies among the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies, jumping over 89% since the market crash following the FTX collapse. While there are a number of factors that could’ve prompted this news, on-chain data suggests that sharks are the likely culprit. Sharks Holding...
NEWSBTC
As Bitcoin Prepares for Bull Run, Could Projects Like Meta Masters Guild Shape the Crypto Market?
The crypto market looks like it is on the verge of experiencing a bull run that could lead the market strongly into the future. Bitcoin is close to its next support level and many other tokens are also breaking out of bad patterns. It’s looking increasingly like certain trends, and projects within those trends will do well as we head into a bullish market.
NEWSBTC
Time To Sell Bitcoin And Crypto? ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Tweets ‘Sell’
Just hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision today, legendary trader Michael Burry issued a warning for the financial market that could affect Bitcoin and crypto as well. The “Big Short” investor tweeted a single word today, “Sell.”. Burry is known for being one...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Monthly Signals Stack Suggesting Bulls Are Ready To Stampede
Bitcoin price closed the January monthly candle with the largest climb since the 2021 bull market ended. Considering the macro conditions and risk of recession, the market remains skeptical of further upside. However, the monthly candle structure also closed with three extremely bullish Japanese candlestick patterns, which could suggest that...
NEWSBTC
Why Ark Invest Believes Bitcoin Could Emerge As Multi-Trillion Dollar Market
Bitcoin has returned to a consolidation state as the macroeconomic dust settles in the coming days. The number one crypto by market capitalization rallied for most of January and is now entering a new month with market expectations of higher profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $23,000...
NEWSBTC
Santiment Explains Why Bitcoin Saw A Pullback During The Past Day
Bitcoin has seen a pullback since peaking around $23,900 yesterday. Here’s what Santiment says is the possible reason behind this decline. Bitcoin Observes Largest Profit To Loss Transaction Ratio In 2 Years. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, yesterday was the largest profit-taking day for BTC...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whale Activities Plummet – Are Whales Getting Bored?
Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin and Ethereum have moved significantly, initiating a bull run. While the rally seems to be nonstop, one thing worth noting is that the frontline cryptos seem to be lagging behind at the backend. On Tuesday, On-chain analysis platform Glassnode reported that whale participation on Bitcoin and Ethereum is fading away.
Comments / 0