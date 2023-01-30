Read full article on original website
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
Detroit News
Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally
Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
This Vietnam-Era Warship Is the Oldest US Military Vessel Still in Operation
The U.S. Navy is in the midst of designing what it will look like in 2045. A recently-released overview of the Navy’s plans noted, “We will build future platforms with modernization in mind – hardware upgradeable and software updateable at the speed of innovation.” Here are 11 new warships that will join the U.S. Navy […]
defensenews.com
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
Navy Times
Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran
Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
maritime-executive.com
“Toxic” Aircraft Carrier Reverts to Brazilian Navy but Remains at Sea
The saga of the derelict former Brazilian aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo continues with the vessel having spent more than three months at sea, and now the possession of the hulk has reverted to the Brazilian Navy. While environmental groups contend the ship is heavily laden with asbestos and other toxic materials, the Brazilian Navy contends the problems are the scrapper’s fault and has ordered the ship further offshore saying it is in danger of sinking.
Military.com
3 Active-Duty Marines Who Work in Intelligence Arrested for Alleged Participation in Jan. 6 Riot
Three Marines were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents unsealed Thursday. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate, and Dodge Dale Hellonen -- three men identified by investigators as active-duty Marines -- were arrested on four charges each stemming from their participation in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines.
Every US Military Helicopter
As the U.S. military shifts focus from the Middle East toward possible conflicts with China or Russia, the Air Force has also been considering the performance of combat search and rescue aircraft in future wars, Defense News reports. Such missions may be carried out in more hostile, complex environments that may not be well-suited for […]
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Photo of Bradley Fighting Vehicles Traveling to Ukraine Raises Questions
Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the armored vehicles offer a "level of firepower" and protection that "will bring advantages on the battlefield."
DARPA’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Flew Its Final Test, Follow-On To Come
Lockheed MartinLessons learned throughout DARPA's Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept effort will be applied to the agency’s new MoHAWC program.
defensenews.com
Following deficiency, Marines add comms capability to ACV variant
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Command and Control Variant was not built with sufficient long-range communications capability, a Pentagon test and evaluation office found, but the service has since integrated additional equipment to fix the problem. The Director of Operational Test and...
Here's what happens when US Navy special operators go up against dolphins trained to keep them out of sensitive bases
"It's scary when you're in the dark, cold water and you know that there is a huge dolphin somewhere out there," a former US Navy SEAL told Insider.
Marine Corps Activates Sprawling New Base On Highly Strategic Guam
Camp Blaz under construction on Guam. Image taken in September, 2022. PHOTO © 2023 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSIONCamp Blaz will be an epicenter of Marine Corps activity in the Pacific and will play a key role in a larger force realignment strategy.
Aviation International News
U.S. Navy Begins Multi-Engine Trainer Replacement Program
U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has awarded a single-source contract to Textron Aviation for 10 Beechcraft T-54A aircraft to fulfil its requirement for a Multi-Engine Training System (METS) aircraft. The new aircraft—which are based on the commercial King Air 260 model—are part of a $113.1 million contract that also includes support equipment, spares and training. Ultimately the Navy intends to acquire up to 64 T-54As in a deal that could be worth $677.2 million. They are scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2026.
