notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
These leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 photos look absolutely gorgeous
More promotional photos have leaked in advance of the Samsung Unwrapped and Galaxy S23 launch
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
Digital Trends
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for the Super Bowl
You’ve still got a bit of time to get a large screen delivered to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K from the comfort of your living room, on a 75-inch TV will definitely make you feel that you’re in the stadium with all the other fans. And the experience doesn’t have to break the bank, either: Fortunately, there are some great 75-inch TV deals happening right now that’ll put a super-sized television at the center of you entertainment setup on the cheap — and we’ve rounded up the best of the best below.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
CNET
AT&T Accidentally Leaks Listing of the Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung S23 is set to be unveiled during Samsung's Unpacked event on Feb.1, but an AT&T store in Atlanta didn't get the memo. On Monday, the store's website posted images of the phone, a description of its features, as well as all of its colorways ahead of its official launch.
Phone Arena
Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)
Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Only a few hours left to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S23 devices for up to $100 in free credit
Here's how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and get up to $100 worth of Samsung credit for free. This Samsung deal ends soon, so act now!
Netflix is finally putting an end to password-sharing: 5 affordable streaming solutions to try
There's no denying that streaming costs are on the rise. Between the recent streaming price hikes, Netflix's plan to end password-sharing and HBO Max's recent trend of permanently removing titles from its library or axing projects with little to no warning, subscribers may be looking for some low-cost alternatives to the streaming giants. If you're looking for a cheaper way to watch TV in 2023, keep reading to check out some of the best options. The top products in this article:Peacock, $0 and upParamount+, $5 and up per monthPrime Video, free with Amazon PrimeNetflix established itself early in the streaming age, starting...
Leaked Samsung-exclusive Galaxy S23 colors double your options for each model
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this point, there's almost nothing left to the imagination about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series thanks to countless leaks and rumors, including some that showed off the phones in all four colors. But it looks like that's not all there is to it. The latest information to hit the rumor mill concerns the exclusive colors of Samsung's next flagship series, which will supposedly come in two options for each model.
TechCrunch
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a huge free software upgrade
One UI 5.1 may launch with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range – but that doesn't mean older devices can't get in on the fun
Phone Arena
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
Android Authority
Just ahead of Galaxy S23 launch, Samsung expects dip in smartphone demand
Samsung expects demand to pick up only in the second half of the year. Samsung has posted weak profit numbers for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to low chip demand, economic uncertainties, and customers buying fewer new gadgets. The company expected demand for smartphones to decrease across all segments...
Android Authority
Another ultra-premium phone could be getting a one-inch camera sensor
The leak suggests the phones could launch in February. Oppo may deliver three versions of the Find X6 next month. The three versions could consist of two Pro models and a base model. One of the Pro models will get a one-inch camera sensor. The news may be swirling around...
