The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Cincinnati over Tulsa 81-55 on Wednesday night. Davenport shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. David Dejulius shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kellen Moore is going from calling plays for Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers didn't waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday's announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.
PITTSBURGH (16-7) Federiko 4-5 0-0 8, Burton 6-18 6-6 19, Cummings 8-11 0-1 21, Elliott 2-4 0-0 5, Hinson 1-7 0-1 2, Sibande 4-7 2-3 10, G.Diaz Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-11 65.
OKLAHOMA ST. (13-9) Boone 8-10 2-2 18, Anderson 4-11 4-5 12, Newton 2-7 0-0 5, Thompson 4-14 1-2 11, Wright 1-5 0-1 2, Asberry 2-4 0-0 5, Cisse 8-10 2-2 18, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 9-12 71.
