Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The scariest person of the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Related
iheart.com
3 State-Owned Buildings To Be Converted To Affordable Housing, Here's Where
Three state-owned office buildings in Downtown Sacramento will be converted to serve as transitional affordable housing, aimed at helping the homeless and housing crisis. The three buildings that will be converted are the Employment Development Department Head Quarters at 800 Capitol Mall, the EDD Solar Building at 751 N Street, and the State Personnel Board Building at 801 Capitol Mall. These locations were selected for the proximity to public transportation or walk ability to resources Downtown. With many state and city workers still remotely working, the buildings they selected for the renovation have been left mostly vacant, providing an opportunity for more housing units, according to Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
mix96sac.com
Roseville Electric Increase Starting Today
The monthly budget of many Roseville households are being strained even more. Roseville Electric customers are seeing an 8% surcharge added to their utility bills beginning February 1, 2023. This is in addition to the 3% increase that started in January. The overall 11% increase was approved by the City Council in December to defray the soaring costs in the energy market.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville, is the housing market slowdown ending?
Economist from NAR says low point in sales “likely over”. Roseville, Calif.- Pending home sales rose 2.5% in December, signaling that the slowdown in the housing market may be ending. The National Association of Realtors issued the report which also said, new home sales increased along with loan applications.
davisvanguard.org
Students Forced to Camp Out in Frigid Weather To Get Housing
Davis, CA – If the city council thought they had solved the problem of student housing with the approvals of multi-student housing projects over the last several years, those beliefs were dashed by a string of student commenters who told them otherwise. “Last Tuesday night at my apartment complex,...
Economic mobility adviser Michael Tubbs says inequities and old narratives about multifamily housing need to be fixed
Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has been an advocate for overcoming adversity since he was a child. No surprise, then, that California’s housing shortage — and broader poverty crisis — has been a major focal point throughout his political career. In 2016, Tubbs was elected as mayor...
Sacramento International Airport announces plans for new gates, parking and walkway expansion
(KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport announced a $1.3 billion renovation Wednesday that includes five major expansions. According to SMForward website, the airport’s renovation project includes a terminal expansion with additional gates, ticket counters, a baggage claim carousel, office space, and improvements to baggage handling systems. The additional gates will be at both terminals A […]
tinyhousetalk.com
Pre-owned Escape Tradition Tiny House For Sale
This is a pre-owned 2017 Escape Tradition tiny house on wheels that’s for sale out of Meadow Vista, California. It’s a beautiful 20-foot tiny home, 8.5 feet wide, with lots of storage, a king-size loft, kitchen, bathroom, living area with a fold-flat couch, storage loft, USB outlets, and more. It’s loaded with options and the seller is asking $50,000 for it. What do you think? Check it out and learn more below!
Roseville Electric customers to start seeing 8% surcharge on utility bills
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Feb. 1, Roseville Electric customers will start seeing an 8% energy surcharge on their utility bills. This 8% energy surcharge is in addition to an already-approved 3% increase that started in January, so customers will be seeing an 11% increase. "For a residential customer, to...
rosevilletoday.com
T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores
Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
New Folsom mayor delivers 2023 State of the City Address
FOLSOM, Calif. — Newly elected Folsom Mayor Rosario Rodriguez delivered the State of the City Address on Jan. 26 during an event hosted by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce. Rodriguez was elected to the City Council in 2020 after serving on the Historic District Commission for three years. She previously served as a board member for the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, the Twin Lakes Food Bank and the Folsom Economic Development Corporation, according to city of Folsom’s website.
Underground aquifer storage growing as more river water is pumped into wells
WOODLAND, Calif. — After historic rains hit California over a three week period, many have been wondering if enough is being done to store the excess water. The city of Woodland has been prepared for water storage for over a decade. What started off as a treatment facility to clean water soon became a treatment and underground storage facility.
Sacramento City Council votes to approve $440K for purchase of armored vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Councilmembers voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve spending about $440,000 to secure the purchase and use of an armored critical incident vehicle known as The Rook. Mayor Darrell Steinberg tacked on two additional requirements for the Sacramento Police Department to gain his approval:. Police officials...
Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters
SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
Revolving door: Sacramento homeless to the emergency room and back again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento and UC Davis Health is looking into the impacts of those experiencing homelessness and their time in the emergency room. It’s a concept called a "revolving door." Treating those experiencing homelessness, sending them back out to the street only for them...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the country are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per […]
SFGate
Intel warns officials it plans 343 layoffs at its Folsom campus
This article originally appeared on KCRA.com. Intel Corporation has told state and local officials that it plans to lay off about 340 workers at its Folsom campus. The news came in WARN Act notices to the state’s Employment Development Department, Folsom’s mayor and other officials. The WARN Act requires employers to provide 60-day notice to workers and state officials of mass layoffs.
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0