iheart.com

3 State-Owned Buildings To Be Converted To Affordable Housing, Here's Where

Three state-owned office buildings in Downtown Sacramento will be converted to serve as transitional affordable housing, aimed at helping the homeless and housing crisis. The three buildings that will be converted are the Employment Development Department Head Quarters at 800 Capitol Mall, the EDD Solar Building at 751 N Street, and the State Personnel Board Building at 801 Capitol Mall. These locations were selected for the proximity to public transportation or walk ability to resources Downtown. With many state and city workers still remotely working, the buildings they selected for the renovation have been left mostly vacant, providing an opportunity for more housing units, according to Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Roseville Electric Increase Starting Today

The monthly budget of many Roseville households are being strained even more. Roseville Electric customers are seeing an 8% surcharge added to their utility bills beginning February 1, 2023. This is in addition to the 3% increase that started in January. The overall 11% increase was approved by the City Council in December to defray the soaring costs in the energy market.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville, is the housing market slowdown ending?

Economist from NAR says low point in sales “likely over”. Roseville, Calif.- Pending home sales rose 2.5% in December, signaling that the slowdown in the housing market may be ending. The National Association of Realtors issued the report which also said, new home sales increased along with loan applications.
ROSEVILLE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Students Forced to Camp Out in Frigid Weather To Get Housing

Davis, CA – If the city council thought they had solved the problem of student housing with the approvals of multi-student housing projects over the last several years, those beliefs were dashed by a string of student commenters who told them otherwise. “Last Tuesday night at my apartment complex,...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento International Airport announces plans for new gates, parking and walkway expansion

(KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport announced a $1.3 billion renovation Wednesday that includes five major expansions.  According to SMForward website, the airport’s renovation project includes a terminal expansion with additional gates, ticket counters, a baggage claim carousel, office space, and improvements to baggage handling systems. The additional gates will be at both terminals A […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Pre-owned Escape Tradition Tiny House For Sale

This is a pre-owned 2017 Escape Tradition tiny house on wheels that’s for sale out of Meadow Vista, California. It’s a beautiful 20-foot tiny home, 8.5 feet wide, with lots of storage, a king-size loft, kitchen, bathroom, living area with a fold-flat couch, storage loft, USB outlets, and more. It’s loaded with options and the seller is asking $50,000 for it. What do you think? Check it out and learn more below!
MEADOW VISTA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

T2 Tea closing Roseville location along with all U.S. stores

Consumers urged to use T2 gift cards before closure date. T2 has announced that “Our US stores will close on the 19th of February 2023 with the exception of Valley Fair to close 25th June 2023. Our website will be trading until the 22nd February 2023.”. 1151 Galleria Blvd.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

New Folsom mayor delivers 2023 State of the City Address

FOLSOM, Calif. — Newly elected Folsom Mayor Rosario Rodriguez delivered the State of the City Address on Jan. 26 during an event hosted by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce. Rodriguez was elected to the City Council in 2020 after serving on the Historic District Commission for three years. She previously served as a board member for the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, the Twin Lakes Food Bank and the Folsom Economic Development Corporation, according to city of Folsom’s website.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Underground aquifer storage growing as more river water is pumped into wells

WOODLAND, Calif. — After historic rains hit California over a three week period, many have been wondering if enough is being done to store the excess water. The city of Woodland has been prepared for water storage for over a decade. What started off as a treatment facility to clean water soon became a treatment and underground storage facility.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters

SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Intel warns officials it plans 343 layoffs at its Folsom campus

This article originally appeared on KCRA.com. Intel Corporation has told state and local officials that it plans to lay off about 340 workers at its Folsom campus. The news came in WARN Act notices to the state’s Employment Development Department, Folsom’s mayor and other officials. The WARN Act requires employers to provide 60-day notice to workers and state officials of mass layoffs.
FOLSOM, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
