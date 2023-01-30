Three state-owned office buildings in Downtown Sacramento will be converted to serve as transitional affordable housing, aimed at helping the homeless and housing crisis. The three buildings that will be converted are the Employment Development Department Head Quarters at 800 Capitol Mall, the EDD Solar Building at 751 N Street, and the State Personnel Board Building at 801 Capitol Mall. These locations were selected for the proximity to public transportation or walk ability to resources Downtown. With many state and city workers still remotely working, the buildings they selected for the renovation have been left mostly vacant, providing an opportunity for more housing units, according to Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO