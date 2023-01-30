Read full article on original website
Questions Podcast: Big 12 Conference schedule breakdown
The Powercat Questions Podcast examines the new Big 12 football schedules, as well as the road ahead for Kansas State basketball. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
KWCH.com
How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Pokes Fun at Big 12 Schedule with Movie Clips
The 2023 Big 12 football schedule is officially live, and with it comes some new antics from teams looking to build hype early for each matchup. The Kansas State Wildcats’ social media team created a “coming soon to home video” style montage using clips from different movies like Dumb and Dumber, The Hangover, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail to hype up matchups with each opponent on the 2023 schedule.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling
The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
Washburn football signs eight local players
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are restocking the roster with local talent. Washburn football signed eight players from Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Three will stay home in Topeka. Nate Chandler, Elijah Clarke-Boyd, Troy Heiman, Mackey James, Amr Sabbarini, Keenan Schartz, Ty Weber and Keller Hurla are all officially Ichabods. Nate Chandler is a linebacker from […]
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
Kansas State announces 2023 football schedule
Kansas State has announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023 football season. The Wildcats will open the season at home on Saturday, September 2 against non-conference opponent Southeast Missouri. The next week, K-State will play Troy before traveling to Columbia to play Missouri to round out the non-conference slate. The...
Avery Johnson is the next Brock Purdy | National Signing Dya
247Sports' Chris Singletary explains why Kansas State commit Avery Johnson has a chance to be the next Brock Purdy.
Kansas State is the sleeper class of the Big 12 | National Signing Day
247Sports' recruiting analyst Chris Singletary likes what Chris Klieman has done with the 2023 class in Manhattan.
WIBW
Kansas State coach on the move
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
Daily Delivery: Here is why Tuesday's Kansas State vs. Kansas game represents a huge opportunity
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.
Breaking down Kansas State's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at the Wildcats' recruiting class coming off of a Big 12 Championship.
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
The real Alice in Wonderland is headed to Wamego
TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Colombian Theatre is getting geared up for a big performance that is approaching quickly now at the beginning of February. However, this version of Alice in Wonderland is slightly different than what we’re used to. Claudia McAlister with the Colombian Theatre explained the production is an essentially “modernized” or “21st century” […]
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
WIBW
Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
247Sports
