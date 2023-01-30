ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Putin shells Kherson ‘all day’ with hospital hit

By Namita Singh and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 6 days ago

Ukraine ’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the relentless strikes on Kherson which damaged a hospital and residential buildings.

“Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day. Residential buildings, various social and transport facilities, including a hospital, post office, and bus station, have been damaged,” he said in his nightly address.

“Two women, nurses, were wounded in the hospital. As of now, there are reports of six wounded and three dead.”

A missile also struck an apartment building in the northeastern town of Kharkiv, killing an elderly woman, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine was facing a difficult situation in Donetsk and needed faster weapons supplies and new types of weaponry.

“The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region - there are constant Russian attacks,” he said.

Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine.”

