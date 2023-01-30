Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paris, IL schools introduce health tracker for students
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from Paris Union School District No. 95 superintendent Jeremy Larson, the district is announcing a new program designed to focus on all aspects of student health. Bright Futures is a program sponsored by the American Academy of Pediatrics that is intended to help parents keep track of […]
WTHI
Local group of disc golf lovers use sport to support nonprofit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of hobby athletes is using their sport to support the community. In January the Crossroads Disc Golf Club held a tournament in Deming Park to raise money for a local nonprofit. The tournament brought in over 100 disc golf players from across the state.
Vendors’ Village hosts treasure hunts & plans for future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A family-owned business, Terre Haute’s Vendor Village, has been working with and for the community to provide one-of-a-kind items and unique experiences like treasure hunts, scavenger hunts, and more. With four stores across the states of Kentucky and Indiana, the Terre Haute Vendor’s Village is the largest of them all. […]
Brazil medical primary care provider to close
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents who utilize Ascension St. Vincent’s primary care office in Brazil will need to find a new doctor soon after the company announced the location was among a number being closed down. In a statement, the company says that the global COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the decision to close […]
WISH-TV
Fire damages downtown Crawfordsville restaurant
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An early Wednesday morning fire damaged a downtown Crawfordsville restaurant, closing it “for a while,” its Facebook page says. Crawfordsville Fire Department was called just before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to Harry’s Hideout, which sits along U.S. 231 at East Main Street. The fire was contained to the first floor of the mixed-use, three-story building. No injuries were reported.
WTHI
Local man honored in the country music industry
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is being awarded for his talents in the music industry. We first told you about Terre Haute's Tyler Hutcheson when he was nominated for a CMA Touring Award. He shared with us that his hard work has paid off!. He won the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID Show Making Danville Debut March 31st
About two months from now; on Friday, March 31st; something will be coming to Danville for the first time. The local SHE SAID DANVILLE group will be presenting THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID, sponsored by Carle Health, 7:30 that evening at the Fischer Theater. SHE SAID DANVILLE leader Amanda Crose says this is women up on stage telling seven to ten minute stories that can make you laugh, make you cry, or certainly move you in some way.
WTHI
WTHITV.com Poll Questions
We want to know how you feel about certain issues or topics. Below, you'll find all of our poll questions in one place. Churchill Downs changed the name of Terre Haute's upcoming casino from "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort" to "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." Which name do you like more?
WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
wbiw.com
Luke Tincher joins the DNR Division of Law Enforcement
INDIANA – Luke Tincher has joined the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Tincher will be assigned to Vermillion County. An Orange County native, Tincher graduated from Orleans High School....
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
A Marshall store hosts a Grand Opening
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new business in Marshall opens its doors after an expansion. Red Warrior Tactical held a Grand Opening to celebrate the new location on Friday. Co-Owner Cory Riley said that their last location was too small. High demand for products and a lack of space to stock made it difficult. The […]
Vigo County Officials consider removing historic dam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Adam Grossman has known for years the county would have to do something about the Markle Mill dam. The dam was built over 200 years ago, and as it has deteriorated, Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said it presents a serious safety concern. “We’ve always […]
WAND TV
Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
WTHI
Alex Rose signs with ISU football
Terre Haute South senior Alex Rose signed today with Sycamore football. Rose this past season set a new South single season record with tackles with 153.
Snow causing slick commute, Clay County under travel advisory
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities in Clay County have activated a Travel Advisory for the county in response to snowfall causing slick road conditions. According to Indiana State Police Sgt Matt Ames INDOT has kept I-70 well cleared throughout, but the troopers did respond to one property damage accident this morning. Vigo County Sheriff […]
Comments / 0