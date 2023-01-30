ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Luxury Gets Top Dollar in Wall Street Rush to Safety

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGGK2_0kVlK5ZH00

Wall Street might not always appreciate the romance of fashion — but if investors are good at anything, it’s poring over the numbers as they figure out just where to put their money.

To gauge the full financial weight of a business, they often look at enterprise value — the combination of all the debt a company has raised and the current value of all of its stock, minus any cash on hand.

More from WWD

That boils a company’s value down to all of the money it’s managed to attract from debt and equity investors, extending that value to any stock that doesn’t float on the open market.

It’s how much you’d have to pay to buy a company at the current stock price and, read as a multiple of sales or earnings, it’s a good way to see who’s up and who’s down.

“The market places a valuation on these companies based on the subsector that they’re in and starts comparing them to each other to decide who’s more valuable and who’s not,” said Kelly Pedersen, partner and U.S. retail leader at PwC.

And just like in the mall, adjacency matters.

So a luxury company coming into the market will, at least at first, get a shot of getting a premium valuation. But it will have to earn its way up to, say, Hermès International, which gets credit for more than 16 euros of debt and equity investment from the market for every euro of sales.

A WWD study of S&P Capital IQ data on more than 100 fashion , luxury, beauty and retail companies showed an investor flight to relative safety, with big designer names and beauty getting top dollar alongside a few growing names still working toward profitability.

Among the leaders were Simon Property Group Inc., Shopify Inc., Brunello Cucinelli, E.l.f. Beauty Inc., Li Ning Co., On Holding, Inter Parfums Inc., The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., L’Oréal and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

That the European luxury players are ranking as at the top of the industry in terms of valuation isn’t a surprise or change.

“The economy takes a dip, but yet luxury [sales] continue to increase,” Pedersen said. “Luxury specifically follows a path of its own, it’s on its own planet sometimes in terms of what those valuations look like.”

The big luxury players — including Hermès, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering and others — are high-profile, earn big profit margins and are generally very consistent, making more money than most in both good economic times and bad.

For instance, luxury leader LVMH last week reported a 15 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenues and its chief Bernard Arnault expressed confidence headed into 2023 and pointed to signs of recovery in China, which dropped its zero-COVID-19 policies.

“I’m quite confident that the Chinese leaders being very shrewd, they will surely take advantage of the period that is starting to revitalize Chinese growth,” Arnault said last week. “If this is the case — and we’ve seen signs of it in January — then we have every reason to be confident, even optimistic, about the Chinese market.”

LVMH gets 5.4 euros from investors for each euro of annual revenues, giving it a top valuation in fashion, by revenue multiple.

What has changed over the past 18 months is the market’s enthusiasm for newer brands and business models — where growth was enough to get Wall Street moving, costs and profits are now being scrutinized as well.

Pedersen said big investors are asking companies: “What are you doing with costs? How are you thinking about managing costs, not just as a onetime thing, but ongoing?”

In tougher times, investors have less patience.

“If quarter after quarter they don’t see a lot of progress and profitability, at some point you see investors say, ‘This model doesn’t actually work,’” Pedersen said.

The market is having a hard look at companies that were once seen as the next big thing, among them Stitch Fix Inc., which is getting just 20 cents of investment from Wall Street for every dollar of sales.

Instead, the funds investors were throwing at companies looking to be the next big thing are now going toward safer investments.

“Money that was in high-growth newer retail models has moved into multibranded holding companies, businesses that have historically been run very, very well,” said Matthew Katz, managing partner at SSA & Co. “They’re perceived as safer, having more consistent returns to investors as they look ahead to what could be a difficult time.”

Where companies have weaker revenue multiples, many are looking at how to get back into growth mode.

“These companies have been on many folks’ lists for: What’s the market position? What makes them different?” Katz said.

Also stuck in the valuation doldrums are compaines in the middle, between the luxury names still enjoying strong consumer spending and the ultra value names expert at catering to consumers when recession worries spike.

“How do retailers who are kind of stuck in the middle with large real estate footprints, how are they doing to drive growth in this market?” Katz said.

That is something that the established names, like Nordstrom Inc., Macy’s Inc., Fossil Group Inc. and Chico’s FAS inc., still have to prove to the market.

Each is getting just 50 cents or less from investors for every dollar of revenues despite their reach and connections with consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkwAU_0kVlK5ZH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bitUY_0kVlK5ZH00
Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Sotheby’s to Auction Hong Kong Property Tycoon Joseph Lau’s Rare Hermès Bags

Joseph Lau, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent property developers, is selling his rare handbag collection through Sotheby’s via an online auction from Monday to Feb. 9. It will be followed by a second installment of bags in July. The first batch of 77 rare bags, which Lau acquired over the past two decades, is valued at 16.3 million Hong Kong dollars, or $2 million. Part of the sale proceeds will go to charity, Sotheby’s revealed.More from WWDHermès Men's Fall 2023Hermès RTW Spring 2023A Look at the Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg Touted as the largest single-owner handbag sale in Asia, the lot...
WWD

Kate Middleton Models Alexander McQueen in Fiery Red Pantsuit at Shaping Up Pre-launch Event

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at BAFTA’s London headquarters on Jan. 30, with her husband Prince William, to kick off her new Shaping Up campaign. For the occasion, Middleton wore a red pantsuit. In celebration of the initiative’s debut, she wore a double-breasted single-button jacket with matching trousers by Alexander McQueen. She coordinated the look with red Gianvito Rossi pumps, a red Miu Miu clutch and Chalk statement earrings made from walnut and acrylic with details inspired by the Royal Opera House.More from WWDAlexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023Celebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra...
WWD

Jane Fonda Brings Wild Flair in Red Leopard Print Jacket to ‘80 for Brady’ Luncheon

Jane Fonda arrived at the luncheon and panel for her new film, “80 for Brady,” on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing an animal-inspired ensemble. In honor of the luncheon and panel for her new film, the actress wore a red leopard print sequin jacket, black trousers and black square-toe shoes. She accessorized the look with a bracelet and statement earrings.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout Style For makeup, Fonda went for an elevated daytime look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

The Fed is set to announce its next rate hike. Google is testing AI products to compete with ChatGPT. Rio Tinto's missing radioactive capsule was found in Australia. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Welcome to Fed-ruary. The Federal Reserve...
Motley Fool

Will Consumer Spending Be Stronger Than Expected in 2023? Visa Just Gave Us Some Clues.

Visa just reported its latest earnings, and its results were quite strong. However, the spending data in its earnings report can have implications for many other stocks in the market. Here are the important spending highlights investors should pay attention to. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
WWD

10 Documentaries to Stream in February 2023

February 2023 is seeing the release of many highly anticipated documentaries across different streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV+. There are unsolved murder mysteries, sports coming-of-age docs and an expansive, exploratory showcasing of gender and sexuality. One of the most anticipated projects comes from Hulu, titled “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” which will be released on the platform on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Cara Delevingne, the model is set to take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring what makes people human, specifically in relation to their sexuality and attraction to one another, while exploring her own.More from...
UTAH STATE
WWD

Meet BIIA, the Beauty Nonprofit Aiming to Introduce an Industrywide Standard for Inclusivity

Talent managers Stephanie Piza and Jake Webb have joined forces to launch the Beauty In Inclusivity Association, a nonprofit organization that aims to help brands become more inclusive and give rise to an industrywide inclusivity benchmark. “We’re building proprietary auditing tools that can assess the inclusivity of brands, so it’s not a test of ‘Hey, how inclusive are you?’ It’s really a journey we want to take brands on of, ‘Hey, how do we continue to educate ourselves and improve?'” said Webb. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at...
WWD

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Lightness was the prevailing mood in Paris for this season’s couture, both in terms of silhouette (a loosely structured ‘20s line proved pivotal) and color, with delectable pastels and pale hues throughout. Shades of mint, frosted lemon, bubblegum and sherbert were on full display at Giorgio Armani’s harlequin-themed show, which “opened with neat little jackets with the lozenge shapes in relief, and cycled through a variety of cocktail looks,” that included “glossy black pants, black knickers or long, narrow black skirts,” reported WWD’s Miles Socha. More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend: MetallicsMaison Sara Chraibi...
Digital Trends

The Nothing Phone 2 is real, and it’s coming to the U.S. this year

The Nothing Phone 2 will be coming to the U.S. this year, CEO Carl Pei said today. The company previously launched its first entry into the smartphone market in Europe and Asia due to resource constraints. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,”...
WWD

Tom Brady Takes Minimalist Approach to Red Carpet Dressing in Tom Ford Leather Jacket at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere

Tom Brady arrived on the red carpet for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, taking a minimalist approach to red carpet dressing. In honor of the movie, which features the NFL quarterback’s 2017 Super Bowl game against the Atlanta Falcons during his days with the New England Patriots, Brady opted for a black-and-white color palette. His look included a black leather jacket by Tom Ford, a classic white crewneck sweater, black pants and black sneakers. He accessorized with a watch on his left wrist.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

IMG Reveals Programming for NYFW: The Shows for February 2023 Season

IMG, the official organizer and operator of NYFW: The Shows has unveiled its slate of programming and events to complement the official NYFW schedule, released by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in partnership with IMG, last month. NYFW: The Shows is produced by IMG Focus and will take place Feb. 10 to 15, live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com. They are sponsored by Afterpay.More from WWDThe Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA AwardsA 'Youthquake' Is Redefining American FashionCFDA Fashion Awards Winners IMG Fashion Alliance designer Rodarte kicks off NYFW on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m....
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy