westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
Murray Ledger & Times
Search warrant leads to arrest of Dexter man
DEXTER – A Dexter man faces drug and weapon charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home earlier this week. According to CCSO, deputies executed a search warrant Monday at the Dexter residence of 55-year-old Michael Thompson. Deputies located a firearm and methamphetamine on the property, and Thompson was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said.
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
KFVS12
Paducah man wanted in connection with fight that resulted in shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with a fight that resulted in a gun being fired. Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, was charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. According to Paducah police, a man...
radionwtn.com
Search Warrant Results In Drug Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges after the Paris Police executed a search warrant at his home. Marcus Etheridge was charged with possesion of drugs with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. On January 27, the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant at...
Murray Ledger & Times
CCSO: Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
MURRAY – Two Owensboro residents are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a traffic stop last Thursday by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, a traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 26 by Deputy Nicholas Hopkins for a traffic violation at U.S. 641 North and Ingram Lane. Through the course of his investigation, two passengers were found to possess possible methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both passengers were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, and the driver was released with a warning for the violation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors
PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man charged with burglary and assault
A Murray man was arrested on a warrant Friday for burglary and assault following an incident earlier in January. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 26-year-old William Feckley on the warrant for his role in the incident. The Sheriff's Office said it was believed that Feckley had forced his way into a home of an acquaintance when an altercation took place with a second person on January 23rd.
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
whopam.com
Two arrested after man allegedly assaults, robs his mother
Two men were arrested on robbery-related charges on Hickory Ridge Circle Sunday night after one of them assaulted his own mother to take cash from her purse. An arrest citation for 47-year old Arby Kimble of Hopkinsville says he went to his mother’s home asking for money and that he grabbed her purse that was hanging on a door.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
920wmok.com
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School
WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
k105.com
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
westkentuckystar.com
Southside fire claims the life of a teenager
A Wednesday morning house fire on Paducah's Southside claimed the life of a teenager. Just before 10 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, along with firefighters from the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the Hendron Fire Department, and the Ledbetter Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Pugh Road. Deputies said when...
fox17.com
Two arrested for criminal homicide in Dodge's shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting at a Clarksville gas station has turned deadly. A man is shot at Dodge's, 1504 Ft. Campbell Boulevard, just before 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin, of Clarksville, died after being shot in the chest, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Due to...
