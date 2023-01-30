ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

City of Murray announces trash pick-up changes

MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced changes to the trash pick-up schedule brought about by this week’s winter weather. The city said on its Facebook page that sanitation services are scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

21 degrees recorded Jan. 31

Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Jan. 2. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 51 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 35 degrees which was nine degrees above normal.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather concerns prompt McCracken County to cancel Monday's after-school activities

PADUCAH — Due to impending winter weather, McCracken County Public Schools has cancelled all of Monday's after-school activities. According to a Facebook post from the district, they're cancelling activities "out of an abundance of caution." MCPS says the cancellations include all 21st Century programs. Students will still be dismissed...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Bierds in charge at MPD until new chief is hired

MURRAY – With Tuesday having been Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles’ last day of employment, the process for hiring a new chief has begun. The City of Murray said in a statement on Wednesday that no interim chief would be named while the search process is underway. The statement was jointly signed by Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne.
radionwtn.com

West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show In Murray This Weekend

The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be at the CFSB Center February 3-5 in Murray, Kentucky. Did we mention its FREE ADMISSION?. Friday, February 3, 2023 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023...
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Slick road conditions in western Kentucky cause numerous crashes

(KBSI) – Slick roads conditions caused numerous vehicles to slide off roads in western Kentucky on Wednesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened a section of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County. Both highways were closed due to icy conditions and numerous slide-off crashes.
CALVERT CITY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Culver’s of Murray wins national championship

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6

Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Playhouse show delays opening for weather

MURRAY – Due to multiple days of inclement weather, the cast of Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Crowns” has been unable to rehearse this week. For that reason, the opening date of the Regina Taylor-penned play has been delayed until Friday, Feb. 10. The show will now run for one weekend only, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb 10-11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

JSH Officials Introduce ‘Smart Knee’ Procedure In Hopkinsville

In 2021, officials with Jennie Stuart Health and its Medical Center made a gamble on the future — introducing a “robotic surgical assistant,” or ROSA, to help the hospital’s lauded Orthopaedics team with knee replacements, joint repair and the ever-long battle against arthritis. Fast forward nearly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Fletcher named Valley Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

MURRAY — Murray State’s Meghan Fletcher has been named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. This was announced on Wednesday and it came after Fletcher matched the Murray State high jump record by clearing the 1.75m (5’8.75”) at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite at Louisville on Saturday.
MURRAY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Weather closures, cancellations and delays

The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg And Christian Counties

For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Burpo, Turley continue ascensions in Racer women’s record book

MURRAY — Someday, fifth-year seniors Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley will be thumbing through the Murray State women’s basketball record book and will see that they are in rather exclusive company. Though it happened in a disappointing 62-56 loss Sunday against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana, both...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Respite from ice on its way

MURRAY – By the end of Thursday, Calloway County should be through with icy winter weather for at least a couple of weeks, according to forecasts. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that refreezing overnight could cause some problems driving Thursday morning, but conditions should dry up as a warmer weekend approaches. Although Friday’s high is only expected to be around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, sunshine is predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 48 degrees, and Sunday’s high is 54, NWS’s website said.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

