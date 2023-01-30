Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Murray Ledger & Times
Search warrant leads to arrest of Dexter man
DEXTER – A Dexter man faces drug and weapon charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home earlier this week. According to CCSO, deputies executed a search warrant Monday at the Dexter residence of 55-year-old Michael Thompson. Deputies located a firearm and methamphetamine on the property, and Thompson was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
KFVS12
Paducah man wanted in connection with fight that resulted in shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with a fight that resulted in a gun being fired. Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, was charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. According to Paducah police, a man...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
wevv.com
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
radionwtn.com
Search Warrant Results In Drug Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges after the Paris Police executed a search warrant at his home. Marcus Etheridge was charged with possesion of drugs with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. On January 27, the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant at...
WBKO
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
Murray Ledger & Times
KSP charges former Marshall County volunteer fire departmentbookkeeper with theft
BENTON – The former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with misappropriation of funds, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday. According to a news release, KSP Post 1 received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County on Dec. 1, 2022, regarding suspicions of theft within the department. Post 1 detectives then began an investigation into the reported theft.
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of assaulting Paducah Waffle Hut employee arrested in Illinois
PADUCAH — A southern Illinois man accused of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut in Paducah has been arrested in Illinois, police say. The Paducah Police Department says the Pope County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department found and arrested 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda on Friday. Robbins is accused of choking...
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
kentuckytoday.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
14news.com
KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
