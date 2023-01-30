ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
