Murray man charged with making shooting threat to Lyon County Middle School

westkentuckystar.com
Search for one fugitive nets another in Graves County
A search for a fugitive in Graves County netted another fugitive instead. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were searching for an individual at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning. They did not find the person they were looking for, but did find 41-year-old James M. Majors.
Murray Ledger & Times
Search warrant leads to arrest of Dexter man
DEXTER – A Dexter man faces drug and weapon charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home earlier this week. According to CCSO, deputies executed a search warrant Monday at the Dexter residence of 55-year-old Michael Thompson. Deputies located a firearm and methamphetamine on the property, and Thompson was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said.
KFVS12
Paducah man wanted in connection with fight that resulted in shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with a fight that resulted in a gun being fired. Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, was charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. According to Paducah police, a man...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
KFVS12
3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah. On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky. The detectives also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
KFVS12
Sheriff warns of black ice following multiple crashes on I-24 in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Avoid traveling Wednesday morning, February 1 on Interstate 24 in Lyon County. This is what the sheriff’s office is advising. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said I-24 and other roads in the county are very treacherous because of black ice. Bridges and overpasses...
whvoradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
920wmok.com
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School
WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire
Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
westkentuckystar.com
Southside fire claims the life of a teenager
A Wednesday morning house fire on Paducah's Southside claimed the life of a teenager. Just before 10 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, along with firefighters from the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the Hendron Fire Department, and the Ledbetter Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Pugh Road. Deputies said when...
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray man charged with drug trafficking
MURRAY – A Murray man is facing charges for drug trafficking and other offenses after more than a pound of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his vehicle, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said. According to CCSO, Gabreil Guteirrez, 38, of Murray was arrested Jan. 26 after a lengthy...
kentuckytoday.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
