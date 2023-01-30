Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Search warrant leads to arrest of Dexter man
DEXTER – A Dexter man faces drug and weapon charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home earlier this week. According to CCSO, deputies executed a search warrant Monday at the Dexter residence of 55-year-old Michael Thompson. Deputies located a firearm and methamphetamine on the property, and Thompson was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said.
westkentuckystar.com
Search for one fugitive nets another in Graves County
A search for a fugitive in Graves County netted another fugitive instead. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were searching for an individual at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning. They did not find the person they were looking for, but did find 41-year-old James M. Majors.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
KFVS12
Paducah man wanted in connection with fight that resulted in shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with a fight that resulted in a gun being fired. Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, was charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. According to Paducah police, a man...
Murray Ledger & Times
KSP charges former Marshall County volunteer fire departmentbookkeeper with theft
BENTON – The former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with misappropriation of funds, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday. According to a news release, KSP Post 1 received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County on Dec. 1, 2022, regarding suspicions of theft within the department. Post 1 detectives then began an investigation into the reported theft.
KFVS12
3 Kentucky residents arrested after drug investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested three individuals for various drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah. On January 31, deputies and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at a residence on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County, Ky. The detectives also...
westkentuckystar.com
Dexter man gets gun, drug charges after search of his home
A Dexter man was arrested following the search of his home on Monday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies executed a search warrant at the home of 55-year-old Michael Thompson. During the search deputies said they found a firearm and methamphetamine. Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of...
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors
PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
920wmok.com
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School
WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
wkdzradio.com
Tools Stolen From Hopkinsville Business
Several tools were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say from November 19th of 2022 and December 11th of 2022 someone altered the price of several items and used the self-checkout at the store. $4,212 in tools were taken. No arrest...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
Murray Ledger & Times
CCSO: Traffic stop leads to drug arrests
MURRAY – Two Owensboro residents are facing methamphetamine-related charges after a traffic stop last Thursday by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, a traffic stop was conducted on Jan. 26 by Deputy Nicholas Hopkins for a traffic violation at U.S. 641 North and Ingram Lane. Through the course of his investigation, two passengers were found to possess possible methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both passengers were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, and the driver was released with a warning for the violation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Bierds in charge at MPD until new chief is hired
MURRAY – With Tuesday having been Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles’ last day of employment, the process for hiring a new chief has begun. The City of Murray said in a statement on Wednesday that no interim chief would be named while the search process is underway. The statement was jointly signed by Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne.
Comments / 0