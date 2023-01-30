Rivian Automotive has announced it is cutting 6% of its workforce, or about 840 jobs. The electric truck and SUV maker currently employs about 14,000 workers. Company officials said in an email that teams across the company would be impacted, but the reductions would not affect manufacturing jobs. The company recently added a second shift at its plant in Normal. The layoffs come after Tesla and Ford announced EV price reductions.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO