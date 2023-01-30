Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Bierds in charge at MPD until new chief is hired
MURRAY – With Tuesday having been Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles’ last day of employment, the process for hiring a new chief has begun. The City of Murray said in a statement on Wednesday that no interim chief would be named while the search process is underway. The statement was jointly signed by Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne.
kbsi23.com
Former bookkeeper for volunteer fire department charged with theft
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A former bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department faces theft and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, Benton, Ky. was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $1 million one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $10,000.
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show In Murray This Weekend
The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be at the CFSB Center February 3-5 in Murray, Kentucky. Did we mention its FREE ADMISSION?. Friday, February 3, 2023 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023...
Murray Ledger & Times
City of Murray announces trash pick-up changes
MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced changes to the trash pick-up schedule brought about by this week’s winter weather. The city said on its Facebook page that sanitation services are scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
westkentuckystar.com
Crash on I-24 in Christian County injures two Paducah residents
A crash on I-24 in Christian County Tuesday morning sent two Paducah residents to the hospital. WKDZ reported that the crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the 70-mile marker. The Christian County Sheriff's Department said an SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah was heading westbound when he lost control in icy conditions. The SUV ran off the road into the median colliding with the cable barrier and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
whvoradio.com
GFL Gives Cadiz Customers An Update About Trash Pick-Up
In light of recent inclement weather disrupting waste collection in the City of Cadiz, GLF officials have announced they will send multiple trucks out to pick up trash starting at 8:00 am Thursday, provided there is no additional bad weather overnight. Officials ask all Cadiz residents to place their trash...
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
whopam.com
Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6
Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
Murray Ledger & Times
Chief’s last day
Retiring Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles stands with his wife, Missy, Tuesday as he thanks ev…
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
whvoradio.com
JSH Officials Introduce ‘Smart Knee’ Procedure In Hopkinsville
In 2021, officials with Jennie Stuart Health and its Medical Center made a gamble on the future — introducing a “robotic surgical assistant,” or ROSA, to help the hospital’s lauded Orthopaedics team with knee replacements, joint repair and the ever-long battle against arthritis. Fast forward nearly...
Weather closures, cancellations and delays
The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 1, 2023
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes in Lyon County, Kentucky.
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
Murray Ledger & Times
Supporting Heroes provides services for fallen officers’ families
MURRAY – When tragedy strikes a law enforcement, fire or EMS agency, the Louisville-based nonprofit organization Supporting Heroes is there to help the first responder’s family and colleagues grieve and handle the aftermath of their death. According to supportingheroes.org, Supporting Heroes provides a variety of services to family...
