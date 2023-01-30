A crash on I-24 in Christian County Tuesday morning sent two Paducah residents to the hospital. WKDZ reported that the crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the 70-mile marker. The Christian County Sheriff's Department said an SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah was heading westbound when he lost control in icy conditions. The SUV ran off the road into the median colliding with the cable barrier and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO