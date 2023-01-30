Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men win offensive showdown with Belmont
MURRAY — Men’s basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference has traditionally come down to being very physical and fairly low scoring.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway/CFS basketball twinbill happens Monday
MURRAY — A makeup date has been found for Calloway County’s postponed basketball doubleheader with Christian Fellowship. Those games were postponed Tuesday because of wintry weather. On Wednesday, Calloway County Schools said that the 4th District girls and boys matchups now will be replayed Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray Ledger & Times
High school basketball games off for tonight
MURRAY — The icy weather has claimed several high school basketball games for tonight. An anticipated boys contest at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court between host Murray High and Paducah Tilghman has fallen prey to the weather. The same is true of a key 4th District boys/girls doubleheader at Jeffrey...
Murray Ledger & Times
Witherspoon transfers to Samford, will be coached by familiar Racer faces
BIRMINGHAM — Shortly after the completion of a 2022 football season that was less than ideal, Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon entered the transfer portal. And even though his numbers had not been outstanding, compared, of course, to previous campaigns, Witherspoon still found a way to put together a productive season. That was enough to attract interested suitors and one of those ultimately was given the chance to utilize his services.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer golf welcomes Albans, Wall
MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team announced the signing of Lennon Albans and Trey Wall who will join head coach Jacob Miller in the fall of 2023 as freshmen. Albans comes to Murray State from Nottingham, England and Wall hails from Benton.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers softball tabbed 2nd in Valley, 2 named preseason all-conference
MURRAY — After the greatest season in the young history of the program in 2022, the Murray State softball team has been picked to finish second in its new conference, the Missouri Valley, in advance of the 2023 season, according to the preseason poll released by the league office on Tuesday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Burpo, Turley continue ascensions in Racer women’s record book
MURRAY — Someday, fifth-year seniors Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley will be thumbing through the Murray State women’s basketball record book and will see that they are in rather exclusive company. Though it happened in a disappointing 62-56 loss Sunday against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana, both...
yoursportsedge.com
Hall of Fame Track Coach Ed Davis Passes Away
Hall of Fame coach Ed Davis, who coached 21 individual state track champions and six region cross country champions at Christian County High School, has passed away according to tributes paid to him on social media. Davis was a 1965 graduate of Clarksville High School and began his coaching career...
Murray Ledger & Times
Fletcher’s school-record high jump highlights Racers’ weekend in Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Murray State track and field wrapped up its weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville. Racer Meghan Fletcher highlighted the meet weekend with a school-record performance in the high jump.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer netters start spring with 3 wins at Kenlake
AURORA — Murray State finished a perfect start to the spring portion of its tennis season Sunday with a 5-2 (matches) win over Lipscomb at the Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center. This came on the heels of Friday wins over Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.), giving the Racers...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State men’s harriers earn USTFCCCA All-Academic honors
MURRAY — Murray State men’s cross country team named U.S. Track & Field and Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team as announced by the association this afternoon. The Racers squad earned their honors after posting a cumulative GPA of 3.00 and while ranking 26th in the Southeast USTFCCCA Regional Coaches’ Rankings last fall.
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers have open-door policy with Prohm
MURRAY — Many fans probably did not even notice what happened and could not recall it today. It was subtle, yet it told of the bond that has formed between the players of the Murray State men’s basketball team and Head Coach Steve Prohm.
whopam.com
Russellville man hurt in Logan Co. collision
A Russellville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash during icy conditions Tuesday evening in Logan County. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation determined that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville was westbound when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin.
wkdzradio.com
Sunshine Helps But Refreezing A Concern In Trigg And Christian
Emergency management and first responders in Trigg and Christian counties caught a little reprieve Wednesday afternoon, as a break in the clouds and temperatures in the mid-30s delivered a big assist in the melting process for local roads. David Bryant, Trigg County emergency management director, said roads are already starting...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show In Murray This Weekend
The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be at the CFSB Center February 3-5 in Murray, Kentucky. Did we mention its FREE ADMISSION?. Friday, February 3, 2023 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023...
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
Murray Ledger & Times
21 degrees recorded Jan. 31
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Jan. 2. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 51 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 35 degrees which was nine degrees above normal.
whvoradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Roads Remain Slick After Second Round Of Winter Weather
Christian County emergency officials are advising residents to stay off the roadways this morning to allow road conditions to improve. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says road conditions have not improved significantly since Tuesday, especially secondary roads. Graham says emergency crews were extremely busy Tuesday afternoon responding to...
