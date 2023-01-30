Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men win offensive showdown with Belmont
MURRAY — Men’s basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference has traditionally come down to being very physical and fairly low scoring.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fletcher named Valley Women’s Field Athlete of the Week
MURRAY — Murray State’s Meghan Fletcher has been named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. This was announced on Wednesday and it came after Fletcher matched the Murray State high jump record by clearing the 1.75m (5’8.75”) at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite at Louisville on Saturday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway/CFS basketball twinbill happens Monday
MURRAY — A makeup date has been found for Calloway County’s postponed basketball doubleheader with Christian Fellowship. Those games were postponed Tuesday because of wintry weather. On Wednesday, Calloway County Schools said that the 4th District girls and boys matchups now will be replayed Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men prepare for ‘meaningful game in February’ with Belmont
MURRAY —Over the past several years, it is likely that most Murray State fans will say that Belmont has replaced Austin Peay as the men’s basketball team they most wish the Racers can defeat. Simply, until last year anyway, the Bruins from Nashville had been one major thorn...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers softball tabbed 2nd in Valley, 2 named preseason all-conference
MURRAY — After the greatest season in the young history of the program in 2022, the Murray State softball team has been picked to finish second in its new conference, the Missouri Valley, in advance of the 2023 season, according to the preseason poll released by the league office on Tuesday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Witherspoon transfers to Samford, will be coached by familiar Racer faces
BIRMINGHAM — Shortly after the completion of a 2022 football season that was less than ideal, Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon entered the transfer portal. And even though his numbers had not been outstanding, compared, of course, to previous campaigns, Witherspoon still found a way to put together a productive season. That was enough to attract interested suitors and one of those ultimately was given the chance to utilize his services.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer golf welcomes Albans, Wall
MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team announced the signing of Lennon Albans and Trey Wall who will join head coach Jacob Miller in the fall of 2023 as freshmen. Albans comes to Murray State from Nottingham, England and Wall hails from Benton.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State men’s harriers earn USTFCCCA All-Academic honors
MURRAY — Murray State men’s cross country team named U.S. Track & Field and Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team as announced by the association this afternoon. The Racers squad earned their honors after posting a cumulative GPA of 3.00 and while ranking 26th in the Southeast USTFCCCA Regional Coaches’ Rankings last fall.
Murray Ledger & Times
Culver’s of Murray wins national championship
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Culver’s of Murray is the winner of the 2022 Culver’s Crew Challenge contest, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday. As part of the contest, Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. This is the first time in the award’s history that a restaurant has won the National Championship for a second time. Culver’s of Murray was National Champion in 2019.
Murray Ledger & Times
21 degrees recorded Jan. 31
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 70 degrees on Jan. 2. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Jan. 31. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 51 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 35 degrees which was nine degrees above normal.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 2, 2023
Laura Ragsdale Phelps, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Norton Hospice Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, to Golden Ragsdale and Hattie Lee Ragsdale. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women would love ‘Groundhog Day’ repeat tonight against Belmont
MURRAY — Today is Feb. 2, known throughout America as “Groundhog Day.”. And it was this day that was the subject of what can be considered a movie classic. It starred acting star Bill Murray as a Pennsylvania weatherman who becomes stuck in the town of Punxsutawney (where a groundhog seeing or not seeing his shadow holds everyone’s attention) and suddenly is thrust into having to repeat Feb. 2 over and over again.
Murray Ledger & Times
City of Murray announces trash pick-up changes
MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced changes to the trash pick-up schedule brought about by this week’s winter weather. The city said on its Facebook page that sanitation services are scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.
Murray Ledger & Times
Playhouse show delays opening for weather
MURRAY – Due to multiple days of inclement weather, the cast of Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Crowns” has been unable to rehearse this week. For that reason, the opening date of the Regina Taylor-penned play has been delayed until Friday, Feb. 10. The show will now run for one weekend only, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb 10-11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Murray Ledger & Times
Respite from ice on its way
MURRAY – By the end of Thursday, Calloway County should be through with icy winter weather for at least a couple of weeks, according to forecasts. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that refreezing overnight could cause some problems driving Thursday morning, but conditions should dry up as a warmer weekend approaches. Although Friday’s high is only expected to be around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, sunshine is predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 48 degrees, and Sunday’s high is 54, NWS’s website said.
Murray Ledger & Times
Supporting Heroes provides services for fallen officers’ families
MURRAY – When tragedy strikes a law enforcement, fire or EMS agency, the Louisville-based nonprofit organization Supporting Heroes is there to help the first responder’s family and colleagues grieve and handle the aftermath of their death. According to supportingheroes.org, Supporting Heroes provides a variety of services to family...
Murray Ledger & Times
Holland: Slick roads expected Tuesday and Wednesday
MURRAY – Drivers should be prepared to encounter slick roads and patches of black ice as they head to work tomorrow and Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Calloway County, which is set to expire at 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. Monday night’s predicted mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow should be over by Tuesday morning, but people should drive extra carefully on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office.
Murray Ledger & Times
KSP charges former Marshall County volunteer fire departmentbookkeeper with theft
BENTON – The former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with misappropriation of funds, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday. According to a news release, KSP Post 1 received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County on Dec. 1, 2022, regarding suspicions of theft within the department. Post 1 detectives then began an investigation into the reported theft.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit
BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
Murray Ledger & Times
Iced over: Relief from winter weather likely won’t happen until Friday, Holland says.
MURRAY – Although some sunshine and temperatures above freezing are expected today, more freezing rain is expected Wednesday night, so it will likely be Friday before Calloway County is past this week’s multiple rounds of winter weather. After Monday night’s sleet and freezing rain caused school cancellations and...
Comments / 0