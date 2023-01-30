Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Ogle; Winnebago WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Rock Island, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected north of Highway 30.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0