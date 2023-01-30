ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Monitor

Canally named sole finalist for ATP amidst confusion

Members of the Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors have unanimously recommended that ATP interim Executive Director Greg Canally be presented to the community as the sole candidate for the permanent executive director job. Canally has served as interim director since Randy Clarke resigned last May to take a job in Washington, D.C.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Council approves measures to help child care providers

At its first meeting of the year, City Council voted unanimously to direct the city manager to work on ways to lower the barriers to setting up new child care facilities and reduce parking requirements for such businesses. Council Member Vanessa Fuentes led the charge, with co-sponsors Alison Alter, José Velásquez, Natasha Harper-Madison and Mayor Kirk Watson, to reduce costs for child care operators, especially those that want to open centers in underserved neighborhoods.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City to start major push to recruit employees

The city of Austin announced Monday that it would begin a major campaign this week to promote difficult-to-fill jobs. Worker shortages have been particularly noticeable within Austin-Travis County EMS and the police department. According to information provided by Deborah Jennings in the Human Resources Department, the city currently has 16,316...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

New City Council kicks off 2023 with UN biodiversity pledge

Austin’s brand-new City Council has officially begun legislating, kicking things off with an ambitious pledge to environmental stewardship. The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Leslie Pool, commits the city to adopt 23 targets established at the UN’s 15th Convention on Biological Diversity, which Pool attended late last year. The UN framework lists managed conservation and restoration of plant and animal species across 30 percent of earth’s terrain, terrestrial and marine, by the year 2030 among its goals, and was adopted by delegates from 188 countries. City Council passed the resolution 10-1, with Council Member Mackenzie Kelly voting against.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City’s hotel tax on the upswing after pandemic

The city’s Arts Commission heard an update last week on the status of the Cultural Arts Fund and Hotel Occupancy Tax collection numbers for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23. After a rough showing during the pandemic, there are signs the revenue source is again on the rise.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 1.26.23

Despite the excitement of having a new mayor and several new City Council members on the dais for the first regular meeting this year, this meeting looks … pretty boring. Though there are several familiar issues and zoning cases on the agenda from last year, it’s anticipated the bulk of the interesting ones will be postponed as the new Council continues to get its bearings.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Central Health, Ascension Texas sue over care for low-income residents

After years of failed negotiations over health care services to low-income residents and payments for those services, Central Health, the Travis County health care district, filed suit Tuesday against Ascension Texas, a nationwide chain of hospitals and health care facilities. Ascension Texas operates Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas as well as Dell Children’s Medical Center.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

‘Parking district’ proposal may solve South Congress parking woes

The dicey parking shuffle on South Congress is about to get a bit more predictable, thanks to the city’s Transportation Department. City Council’s Mobility Committee rang in 2023 with the welcome announcement that a new South Congress Parking & Transportation Management District, if approved, will bring an expanded paid parking program to the area in just a few months. The plan would institute meterless paid parking clustered mainly up and down South Congress Avenue, as well as “hybrid” zones of shared paid parking and residential permit space throughout the surrounding neighborhood.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Tower construction to close Red River in Rainey district until SXSW

Increasing growth in the Rainey Street district is expected to bring the closure of a portion of Red River Street until the beginning of South by Southwest in March. The closure is necessary to complete utilities work related to the installation of chilled water lines for 98 Red River St., which, when completed, will become the site of what was once predicted to be the tallest tower in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Contract kicks off second phase of Waterloo Greenway parks project

The next phase of the Waterloo Greenway parks system will begin construction this spring, with Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. winning the contract for the two-year-plus project. The Waller Creek Local Government Corp., the entity that manages much of the administration for the system, approved the contract this week for the section that will be known as the Confluence. Located at the southernmost point of Waller Creek, the section is located near downtown attractions such as Palm Park, Rainey Street Historic District, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Austin Convention Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City, police union move toward removing OPO from labor contract

With less than three months until the current police labor contract expires, the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association recently returned to the bargaining table and moved closer toward consensus regarding civilian oversight of the Austin Police Department. Lowell Denton, an outside attorney for the city, acknowledged the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Water making progress but needs more employees

Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Pflugerville FD board rejects tax rate petition

The Pflugerville Fire Department Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected an initiative petition that sought to reduce the department’s local tax revenue. “Based upon the advice of (legal) counsel and having duly considered the petition presented, we understand it is not consistent with the law and therefore not something we can accept,” Board President Rico Reyes said during a Jan. 17 meeting.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

