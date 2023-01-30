The next phase of the Waterloo Greenway parks system will begin construction this spring, with Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. winning the contract for the two-year-plus project. The Waller Creek Local Government Corp., the entity that manages much of the administration for the system, approved the contract this week for the section that will be known as the Confluence. Located at the southernmost point of Waller Creek, the section is located near downtown attractions such as Palm Park, Rainey Street Historic District, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Austin Convention Center.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO