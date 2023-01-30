Read full article on original website
Windsor Park multifamily rezoning fuels heated discussion at Planning Commission
After a controversial discussion, the Planning Commission recommended a rezoning in Windsor Park that would allow a 34-unit multifamily project to move forward. The project sits on a 0.86-acre vacant lot at 6305 Berkman Drive. The property owner requests a rezoning from Townhouse and Condominium (SF-6) to Multifamily-High Density (MF-5). No neighbors opposed the rezoning at the meeting, but city staffers objected on the grounds that MF-5 doesn’t fit in with the neighborhood.
Parks board tables recommendation on Zilker vision plan after public debate
The city’s Parks and Recreation Board became an outlet for pent-up concern about the draft Zilker Park vision plan last week. For more than two hours, community members and organizations including the Texas Sierra Club and Save Our Springs Alliance testified about concerns about the city’s public engagement process and components of the resulting vision plan.
City working to maximize cap-and-stitch opportunities in final I-35 plan
As the Texas Department of Transportation proceeds with its Interstate 35 Capital Express project, the city’s cap-and-stitch program is working to maximize the amount of open space and other community amenities included in the final plan. At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Urban Transportation Commission heard an update on...
Tower construction to close Red River in Rainey district until SXSW
Increasing growth in the Rainey Street district is expected to bring the closure of a portion of Red River Street until the beginning of South by Southwest in March. The closure is necessary to complete utilities work related to the installation of chilled water lines for 98 Red River St., which, when completed, will become the site of what was once predicted to be the tallest tower in Texas.
PARD tries again to approve long-awaited cemetery rules update
For nearly a decade, the city has worked to overhaul the nearly half-century-old rules governing grave ornamentation and maintenance of Austin’s five municipal cemeteries, which are under the stewardship of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. PARD says the new rules are needed because the cemeteries are in...
Contract kicks off second phase of Waterloo Greenway parks project
The next phase of the Waterloo Greenway parks system will begin construction this spring, with Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. winning the contract for the two-year-plus project. The Waller Creek Local Government Corp., the entity that manages much of the administration for the system, approved the contract this week for the section that will be known as the Confluence. Located at the southernmost point of Waller Creek, the section is located near downtown attractions such as Palm Park, Rainey Street Historic District, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Austin Convention Center.
City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion
With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
