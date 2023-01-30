Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
South Korea financial watchdog eyes digital currency disclosure system for investor protection
South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has confirmed its desire to set up a digital asset disclosure system for the country. The financial regulator said the system would serve as a data trove for investigators clamping down on virtual currency fraud. Ahn Byung-nam, Head of Digital Asset Research at...
coingeek.com
UK is falling behind in digital currency race, former Chancellor says
The former Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Philip Hammond, said the country has allowed itself to fall behind some of its neighbors in the race to become a world-leading destination for the digital currency industry. Hammond said that Switzerland is further ahead and the European Union is moving faster. He...
coingeek.com
Retail giant Amazon plans new NFT initiatives: report
After years of speculation, retail giant Amazon is reportedly working toward non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2023. According to insiders familiar with the matter, Amazon’s foray into NFTs could be expected sometime in the spring as the firm makes a frantic effort for a slice of the pie. Sources say...
coingeek.com
Blockchain for the cannabis industry: Greg Ward talks about CannaTrack and the power of BSV
Gregory Ward from SmartLedger has recently appeared on quite a few podcasts to talk about the utility of blockchain technology and the various tools SmartLedger is building to utilize Bitcoin SV (BSV). Earlier this month, he spoke to the Design This podcast about how this revolutionary technology can transform that industry.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Masterclass Session 4 with Craig Wright: How to build trusted P2P economies
Human users need to trust the Bitcoin network, but so do network nodes. Can they trust that everything’s still valid, even if they’re offline for a while? The answer is yes, according to Bitcoin creator and nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright in the fourth session of his Bitcoin Masterclass series.
coingeek.com
The future of CFO in emerging markets: Post pandemic
The CFO Summit 2023 is a two-day event to be held on April 3 & 4, 2023 at Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines – The Future of CFO in Emerging Markets: Post-Pandemic. In the post-pandemic world, CFOs have realized that digitalization has been done...
coingeek.com
Crypto.com scrambles to calm customers after Lithuania banking crackdown
A crackdown by Lithuania’s banking regulator has left Crypto.com customers fearing for the safety of their account balances. Earlier this month, the Bank of Lithuania ordered local payment processor Transactive Systems UAB to cease providing services to existing clients “whose activities are related to virtual currencies (including operators of virtual currency exchanges, operators of depository virtual currency wallets, exchange of virtual assets, loans with virtual assets).”
coingeek.com
CoinTracker lays off 20% of its staff due amid dire economic conditions
Virtual currency tax and portfolio tracker CoinTracker has announced a new wave of job cuts resulting in the laying off of 19 employees. The tapering of 19 positions translates to a 20% reduction in staff strength. A statement by the firm blamed the contract terminations on unfavorable conditions caused by...
coingeek.com
The Bitcoin Association announces a series of new C-suite starters
Zug, Switzerland, 02 February 2023: The Bitcoin Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Cyrille Albrecht as Managing Director, Ewa Merino as Director of Finance and Operations, and Marcin Zarakowski as a new member of the Executive Committee. Cyrille joins The Bitcoin Association with over two decades of senior...
coingeek.com
South Korea to set up ‘virtual currency tracking system’ to counter illegal activity
South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has revealed plans to launch a ‘virtual currency tracking system’ to enable law enforcement agencies to crack down on the activities of bad actors. The Ministry of Justice’s proposed tracking system is designed primarily against money laundering activities and to assist in...
coingeek.com
China’s Hainan urges service providers to seek approval from regulators amid renewed interest in NFTs
Officials from China’s Hainan province are upping the ante for non-fungible tokens (NFT) supervision in the region. The provincial authorities say they are keen on preventing misuse of the asset class by criminal elements looking to defraud unsuspecting victims. The regional markets regulator, Hainan Provincial Market Supervision Administration, and...
coingeek.com
Panama Supreme Court to rule over the applicability of digital currency legislation
Panama’s Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it will agree to the enforceability of a new virtual currency legislation for the country. An official disclosure confirmed that the country’s executive branch had forwarded the bill to the judiciary to give its ruling. The proposed legislation, termed Bill No. 697, was rejected by Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo because it impugned certain aspects of the country’s constitution.
coingeek.com
India’s New Delhi deploys blockchain to streamline criminal investigation process
City officials of India’s capital New Delhi have announced the use of blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) in criminal investigations, which experts are calling a pioneering move. New Delhi’s government deployed blockchain in its Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ensure that evidence obtained from crime scenes is stored...
coingeek.com
BTC miner Hut 8 sues power supplier for breach of power purchase contract
BTC block reward mining firm Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) has filed a lawsuit against its power supplier, alleging a failure to meet contractual obligations. Hut 8 filed a Statement of Claim in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, accusing Validus Power Corp. of “failure to meet its contractual obligations in the power purchase agreement (“PPA”) it entered into” with the miner.
coingeek.com
Oblivious Sam Bankman-Fried seeks access to FTX assets, execs
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) continues to show little sign of acknowledging the full extent of his legal problems, his central role in the fall of his FTX exchange, and reality in general. Last Friday, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to amend SBF’s bail conditions after the government learned...
coingeek.com
Celsius customers’ claims over assets in Earn accounts dismissed in New York
A New York judge has dismissed motions from three Celsius Network clients who sought to lay a claim over assets held in Earn accounts. The judge ruled that the terms of use for the interest-bearing accounts were clear enough and that Celsius legally owns all the funds in these accounts.
coingeek.com
SEC shoots down Ark Investment’s BTC spot ETF for second time
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has shot down yet another BTC spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) application, this time rejecting Ark Investment Management for the second time. Ark teamed up with Swiss exchange-traded products (ETP) provider 21Shares for the first time on the ETF application in July 2021. However,...
coingeek.com
Celsius tosses scraps to victims, Alex Mashinsky thought himself infallible
Celsius Network was effectively a Ponzi scheme from its inception, although a select group of small-scale customers may be reunited with a portion of their stranded assets later this month. This week, Jenner & Block attorney Shoba Pillay, the bankruptcy court-appointed Examiner of the collapsed Celsius crypto lending platform, released...
coingeek.com
Bithumb offices in South Korea raided over local tokens price manipulation claims
Barely weeks after a “special tax investigation” was carried out against Bithumb, South Korea’s largest exchange has been raided by Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office. According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, the prosecutors raided the Bithumb’s offices to gather evidence on the allegations of...
