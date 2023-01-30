ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit

In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator

New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa today commented on another Supreme Court ruling in favor of gun rights activists in New Jersey. It is the second time the high court has ruled against Governor Phil Murphy’s radical gun legislation viewed by the courts as unconstitutional. The Constitution, Murphy admitted in 2020, was above his pay grade. It’s now the third strike against Murphy’s anti-gun legislation passed in 2022. Testa responded after another overreaching gun law passed by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats was blocked today in federal court. “It’s no surprise that the unconstitutional laws passed by Trenton Democrats The post Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

