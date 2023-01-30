Read full article on original website
Related
Murphy ‘open-minded’ to new laws on police in N.J. after death of Tyre Nichols
As several Black state lawmakers push for New Jersey to pass more police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he is “open-minded” to it but declined to comment on specific proposals. State Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter recently told NJ Advance Media the state’s...
NJ State Police getting millions to crack down on illegal drugs
👮 Millions in new grant money will help the NJ State police crackdown on drugs. 👮 Funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice. 👮 The money will go for specialized training & equipment to go after heroin, fentanyl and meth dealers. The New Jersey State...
Judge blocks part of New Jersey's concealed carry law
The temporary order lifts restrictions on New Jersey gun owners to carry guns in public parks, beaches and casinos.
Compared to the rest of nation, NJ has fewer guns but more gun crimes
Anytime shootings and gun crimes go up, we hear calls for gun control. But is that really the answer?. A recent special report by 247wallst.com showed states where gun-related crimes are surging. New Jersey is one of them. The study followed gun tracing by the ATF. Guns that are traced...
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator
New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa today commented on another Supreme Court ruling in favor of gun rights activists in New Jersey. It is the second time the high court has ruled against Governor Phil Murphy’s radical gun legislation viewed by the courts as unconstitutional. The Constitution, Murphy admitted in 2020, was above his pay grade. It’s now the third strike against Murphy’s anti-gun legislation passed in 2022. Testa responded after another overreaching gun law passed by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats was blocked today in federal court. “It’s no surprise that the unconstitutional laws passed by Trenton Democrats The post Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator appeared first on Shore News Network.
A Very Jersey Response – Gov. Murphy on SUV Controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID money for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase...
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
insidernj.com
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
State budget cuts threaten expansion of addressing youth homelessness in New Jersey
For more than 35 years, Ocean's Harbor House has been doing some exceptional work for so many youths in our local community in Ocean County and beyond, but there is a great call to action now to help them help others. This Toms River, Ocean County-based nonprofit has helped so...
Judge says N.J.’s concealed gun carry law does not apply at some ‘sensitive places’
A federal judge on Monday extended an order preventing New Jersey officials from enforcing the state’s sweeping new concealed carry restrictions, dealing another blow to a law championed by gun control advocates, Gov. Phil Murphy and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature. Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a...
Why lawmakers take another swing at changing NJ’s liquor license laws
Gov. Murphy raised the issue in his State of the State address. Two prominent lawmakers have proposed legislation. Spurred by Gov. Phil Murphy’s pledge to support reform, lawmakers are working on changing the state’s liquor licensing laws that have remained largely unchanged since the years just following Prohibition.
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
Murphy says using COVID funds to buy SUVs to carry state officials was not ‘illegitimate’
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to use half a million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid to buy eight SUVS to carry him and other officials around New Jersey, saying he doesn’t believe it was an “illegitimate” expense. The $522,783 expenditure drew...
Acute shortage of inpatient beds for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities
In NJ, some are ‘just languishing in the emergency department’. For Bobbie Gallagher of Egg Harbor Township, next week will mark 20 years since she first took her son, Austin, out of state to the in-patient Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore. Austin, who is on the autism spectrum and...
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
His story of Japanese American incarceration lives on in New Jersey
Jan. 30 is officially Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution in New Jersey, and Japanese American advocates and Korematsu’s daughter say his story is as relevant today as it was in the 1940s. “It’s just a really powerful moment,” said Danielle Iwata, board member of AAPI...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 1