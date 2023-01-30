Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
Bridgerton: Another Major Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 3
Lady Whistledown got scooped! Bridgerton will be weathering yet another high-profile departure when it returns with its third season later this year. Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor — who has played Daphne Bridgerton during the Netflix Regency-era drama’s first two seasons — will be absent from Season 3. The actress herself confirmed the news last week during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Fair Play. “Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3,” Dynevor told Screen Rant, adding that she could “potentially” return in future seasons. In the meantime, she says she’s “just excited to watch [Season...
Finn Wolfhard says it 'blows my mind' that he and his 'Stranger Things' cast mates will finally be old enough to drink together at the season 5 premiere
Finn Wolfhard said he realized that by the time season five of "Stranger Things" comes out, he and some of his costars will be of drinking age.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
This Is the Worst Netflix Show of All Time According to Fans
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" has been so poorly received by fans that it is setting records, in a very bad way.
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Everything Coming To and Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
With February 2023 just days away, HBO Max has shared its slate of new programming for the month. Next month will see the addition of Oscar nominees, including Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and the HBO documentary All That Breathes. Subscribers can also catch the returns of Puppy Bowl XIX and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as shorts from the The American Black Film Festival. Meanwhile, February will be the final month to stream the likes of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Coming To America and more.
