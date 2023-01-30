ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
TVLine

Bridgerton: Another Major Cast Member Exits Ahead of Season 3

Lady Whistledown got scooped! Bridgerton will be weathering yet another high-profile departure when it returns with its third season later this year. Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor — who has played Daphne Bridgerton during the Netflix Regency-era drama’s first two seasons — will be absent from Season 3. The actress herself confirmed the news last week during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Fair Play. “Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3,” Dynevor told Screen Rant, adding that she could “potentially” return in future seasons. In the meantime, she says she’s “just excited to watch [Season...
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
netflixjunkie.com

Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?

The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
ComicBook

Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season

Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To and Leaving HBO Max in February 2023

With February 2023 just days away, HBO Max has shared its slate of new programming for the month. Next month will see the addition of Oscar nominees, including Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and the HBO documentary All That Breathes. Subscribers can also catch the returns of Puppy Bowl XIX and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as shorts from the The American Black Film Festival. Meanwhile, February will be the final month to stream the likes of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Coming To America and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy