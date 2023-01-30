Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) approved by European Commission as the first and only targeted medicine indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Harrow Announces Permanent, Product-Specific J-Code (J2403) for IHEEZO™ (Chloroprocaine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Gel) 3% for Ocular Surface Anesthesia Effective April 1, 2023
Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a permanent, product-specific J-code for IHEEZO™ (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3% for ocular surface anesthesia. Under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), the IHEEZO J‑code (J2403) will become effective April 1, 2023.
Sequana Medical announces grant of additional DSR® patent in United States
Ghent, Belgium – 1 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces the grant of an additional US patent for its DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) program.
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
CEA Invests in European-Based Cyber and Intel
CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce an exciting and exclusive investment in European-based cyber and intel. Funds advised by Rheingold Capital have acquired 100% of the shares in Cybersecurity Specialists SIM and ATECS. Funds advised by Rheingold Capital GmbH have acquired 100% of the shares in Secure Information Management...
JRE Provides Highly Durable Flexible Teflon Hoses in India
JRE offers FDA hoses, composite hoses, utility rubber hoses, breakaway couplings, rubber bellows, metallic bellows, and many more. The company is typically divided into two divisions; one as an assembler and manufacturer of flexible hoses and couplings and the other as a supplier of several specialised pieces of equipment for the power and petrochemical industry. It was established in 1981 by Late Shri. J.M.Mehta. The company utilises the most advanced technology in the industry. This allows them to create the finest quality product for any industry and application.
VERU DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Veru Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Veru Inc. (“Veru” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERU) in the United States Southern District Court of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru securities between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
