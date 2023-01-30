JRE offers FDA hoses, composite hoses, utility rubber hoses, breakaway couplings, rubber bellows, metallic bellows, and many more. The company is typically divided into two divisions; one as an assembler and manufacturer of flexible hoses and couplings and the other as a supplier of several specialised pieces of equipment for the power and petrochemical industry. It was established in 1981 by Late Shri. J.M.Mehta. The company utilises the most advanced technology in the industry. This allows them to create the finest quality product for any industry and application.

