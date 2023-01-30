Beyond the hype: With 1.1 million resource pack NFTs generated in 100 days Aftermath Islands shows that the metaverse has arrived

Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
cryptonewsz.com
Dooplication goes live with endless utility
Doodles has announced that Dooplication is now live. The news was shared with the community through its official Twitter handle. Users now gain access to three different models, namely Very Common, Common, and Rare. The entire process is divided into three different stages. The first step is to duplicate traits...
cryptonewsz.com
Tether, Bitfinex, Hypercore-backed Holepunch launches Keet Mobile
Holepunch, which happens to be a completely encrypted platform, for the creation of peer-to-peer applications, came out with their official announcement of having launched Keet Mobile. This, in turn, happens to be a free peer-to-peer immediate messaging application. Incidentally, it is able to function minus the requirement for centralized setup on any device.
cryptonewsz.com
The Astar Foundation to host a Web3 hackathon under Toyota’s sponsorship
It happens to be HAKUHODO KEYS3, which happens to be a firm that has been co-founded by Astar, along with HAKUHODO itself, and will be organizing a Web3 hackathon for the very first time. This grand event is going to be sponsored by Toyota Motor Corporation. HAKUHODO, on its own terms, happens to be one of the biggest advertising agencies in Japan.
cryptonewsz.com
Oh Baby Games boosts the initial release with a $6 million seed round
Oh Baby Games has announced raising $6 million through a seed fundraising round that was co-led by eGirl Capital and Synergis Capital. The news comes ahead of the launch of its first kart title, What The Kart. Other participants included Merit Circle DAO, gmjp, Kevin Lin, Santiago Santos, and Serkan Toto.
cryptonewsz.com
Polkacity offers a new VR horse racing experience
Polkacity is overjoyed and takes great pleasure in announcing the successful delivery of their horse racing through the use of virtual reality technology. According to reliable sources from their camp, this is bound to be a first-time and first-hand experience revolving around horse racing in the Polkacity metaverse. All connected...
cryptonewsz.com
ENS Domains can now be accessed via OVER’s Marketplace as usage of domains continues to skyrocket
While it is true that cryptocurrencies and NFTs get all the headlines, the metaverse has become extremely popular as well. However, a vital aspect which may not be discussed as much is spatial domains. These are an important component of decentralized web and blockchain technology. Instead of relying on centralized institutions like traditional domain registrars, they enable consumers to control and manage their digital identity and assets online with minimal difficulty.
cryptonewsz.com
Djed goes live on Mainnet, beginning a new era of stablecoins
COTI Network has published an official blog post to announce that Djed is now live on Mainnet. The change happened after the USD-pegged stablecoin went through a thorough security audit and more than a year of planning and development. This marks a significant milestone for the Cardano ecosystem in bringing...
Comments / 0