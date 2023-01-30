SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (1-29-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With heat on the hardwood up to boiling temperatures and the first ever girls wrestling Super Regionals in the books, the sports scene around Siouxland was full of excitement.

With it, great moments to go around as we look at the best of the best in the newest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.