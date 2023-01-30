ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (1-29-23)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Wfaz_0kVlFtdj00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With heat on the hardwood up to boiling temperatures and the first ever girls wrestling Super Regionals in the books, the sports scene around Siouxland was full of excitement.

With it, great moments to go around as we look at the best of the best in the newest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.

Related
KCAU 9 News

IHSAA boys basketball rankings (1-30-23)

BOONE, IOWA – The fifth edition of the IHSAA’s inaugural basketball rankings are available below: CLASS 4A Rank School W L 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0 2 Waukee   16 2 3 Waukee Northwest 14 2 4 Valley, W.D.M. 12 3 5 Sioux City, East 16 0 6 Indianola 14 2 7 Waterloo, West 13 […]
BOONE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue academic and athletic career

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KETV.com

The Legend of the Pin Chain

OMAHA, Neb. — Millard South has one of the more unique traditions in Nebraska high school sports. For every pin during home matches, the winner earns the pin chain. Matt Foster reports.
OMAHA, NE
