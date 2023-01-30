Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
allthatsinteresting.com
Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32
Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
Duff Goldman's Little Sous Chef Is Melting Instagram
Duff Goldman is a skilled chef and baker whose creative mind has been behind a number of awe-inspiring treats. However, just like in most kitchens, the "Ace of Taste" star isn't whipping up those one-of-a-kind confections on his own. Foodies who have tuned into the baker on television may be familiar with Goldman's equally-as-talented team of bakers and cake artists who have helped him pull off some amazing cake creations over the years.
Cats with 'Opposite Emotional Expressions' Leave Internet in Hysterics
One TikTok user compared the pair to "Beauty and the Beast," while another said, "Me and my two personalities."
My Central Park proposal went viral — I was horrified by the nasty reactions
A picturesque engagement in Central Park is exactly what one woman got when she was proposed to by her girlfriend on Saturday. A video of the scene even made the rounds on social media when it was posted by another user. However, the now-engaged couple reportedly received massive amounts of hate for their public pronouncement. Linn Ekebom, 28, became a fiancée when her partner, 29-year-old Shannon McGee, got down on one knee at Manhattan’s famous park alongside a surprise flash mob performance of Bruno Mars’ “Marry You.” Their bright day turned into a dark one, though, when they saw trolling comments. “I wasn’t sure if...
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond
Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
Kevin Bacon & Daughter Sosie, 30, Team Up For Hilarious New Hyundai Ad: Watch
Kevin Bacon, 64, and his 30-year-old daughter Sosie Bacon are quite the team! In a new ad, they teamed up to promote the new EV Hyundai, with hilarious results. “There it is! My dad went EV,” Sosie says as the Tremors star, rocking a fanny pack, pulls up in a shiny new Hyundai. “It’s electric. Don’t be shocked,” Kevin playfully says as Sosie looks skeptical. “The guy who’s eternally locked out of his email, is going EV,” she says as they both step into the car. “Oooo, nice car,” Sosie says, while Kevin hilariously replies, “Actually, it’s an ‘ev.’ Rymes with ‘Kev.'”
Madonna Recreates Jenna Ortega’s Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance In Fun New Video: Watch
The viral Wednesday TikTok dance has officially become iconic, as pop legend Madonna, 64, joined Jenna Ortega‘s trend on Feb. 1! Although the “Hung Up” hitmaker did not caption the post, she made sure to add Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit song “Bloody Mary” to the fun video. In the clip, Madonna rocked a sexy lace bustier, black trousers, and a chic black blazer. She also made sure to accessorize the look with transparent sunglasses, a diamond cross necklace, and a giant cocktail ring on her right hand. In addition, the songstress rocked her strawberry-blonde tresses in elegant curls.
Ed Sheeran Will Defend His Favorite Wine No Matter What
Many people know Ed Sheeran for his show-stopping singles and his signature red hair. But underneath "international pop star," the "Shape of You" singer can add another title to his resume: fiercely loyal fan. When Sheeran loves something, he's not afraid to let his fandom be known. For instance, many "Sheerios" know that the Halifax-born star has a bit of a thing for ketchup, and not just any ketchup, but Heinz ketchup.
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ kids take their girlfriends to their father’s lavish wedding
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot on January 28, 2023, surrounded by their family and closest friends —including celebrities, wealthy business people, and top-level politicians. Despite having A-list guests, Marc’s three eldest children might be the ones the salsa singer considered most special. Cristian...
Anya Taylor-Joy Gets In Trouble For Not Taking Pictures Of Food
Anya Taylor-Joy is enjoying a much-deserved moment in the spotlight thanks to her recent role in "The Menu." A dark satire about the absurdities and class structures of fine dining, the rising Hollywood actress plays a no-BS woman who doesn't quite belong in the world of Michelin stars and molecular gastronomy. The star's witty performance was so captivating that she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy (per Bloody Disgusting). Also known for her work as the lead in Netflix's hit period piece "The Queen's Gambit" and her roles in Robert Eggers' "The Witch" and "The Northman," Anya Taylor-Joy has quickly become a Hollywood act to watch.
Upworthy
25 times people saw something so hilarious they had to screenshot it
More often than not, we are taking screenshots during the day whenever we find something hilarious on social media. And then, like an unconscious habit, we immediately share them with our friends or family groups. These hilarious screenshots could be anything from Instagram Stories to newspaper snippets or even some comments on a post. It is perhaps one of the best ways to make everyone laugh and spend some time talking about it. On Reddit, people have shared some funniest screenshots on the platform and trust us, they are gold. The posts include comical layouts, conversations and various other hilarious screenshots. They are sure to make you laugh out loud, but more than that, you will be able to relate to each of them.
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Hair Bigger Than Ever In Latest Post
Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, is well known for being able to communicate with people who have passed away, but she might be even better known for her hair. The TV star is instantly recognizable by her signature bouffant, but in a recent post on Instagram, her hair seems to have grown to heights never before seen.
Olivia Wilde Rocks Black Catsuit To Gym After Hugging Ex Jason Sudeikis: Photos
Olivia Wilde appeared happy and healthy leaving the gym a day after a reunion with her ex Jason Sudeikis. The actress/director, 38, was spotted rocking a black bodysuit for her workout in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 28. With her trademark sandy blonde locks up in a loose ponytail, Olivia’s natural beauty took center stage as she hopped into her SUV and sped away.
Sofia Vergara Documents Struggle to Walk Down Stairs in Platform Heels
Even celebrities struggle to walk in heels.
London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
A London tour guide and author has shared footage of hidden wartime secrets dotted around the capital.During a visit to London Bridge, Jack Chesher spotted two uprooted bollards that are in fact “sneakily disguised, recycled, upended cannon barrels”.His footage shows the posts in all their glory, having been dug out of the ground.“Upended cannons were used as mooring posts and bollards in the city for centuries, as a convenient way of repurposing old cannons,” Chesher explains in another Living London History video.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sadiq Khan reveals his 'hardest day' as Mayor of LondonLove Island first look: New bombshell Samie set to enter the villa tonightKeir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson shows off Lego nerdery and ‘The Office’ fan status all in one photo
When things are bad, at least we have America’s superhero Brie Larson to get us through. Whether she’s twerking in a tutu, pairing crocs with underwear or sending out virtual hugs, Larson always finds a way to brighten our collective day. Her latest venture into joyland includes a...
