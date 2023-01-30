Read full article on original website
Afternoon news update Feb. 1: Gov. Inslee has COVID, sausage recalled over listeria fears, ID woman attacked by coyote
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. 52,000 pounds of sausage and meats have been recalled over possible listeria contamination and an Idaho woman was attacked by a coyote.
Luncheon to celebrate female pioneers in WA wine industry
PROSSER, Wash. — The Alliance of Women in Washington Wine is hosting a “First Ladies of Washington Wine” luncheon at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center on March 23 in celebration of the female pioneers in the Washington wine industry. The luncheon will feature a barbecue salmon lunch sponsored by Anthony’s Restaurants and a panel discussion about the Washington wine industry, which has international recognition, according to the press release from AWWW.
Morning news and weather update January 30: Manhunt underway in OR for suspect in attempted murder, semi fire closes I-90 and below freezing temps for daytime highs today
Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who reportedly uses dating apps to contact his victims. A semi truck caught fire and closed I-90 east of Ellensburg and temperatures won't make it above freezing across the region today.
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
OR kidnapping suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot. The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Benjamin Obadiah Foster previously served little time behind bars for holding his then-girlfriend captive for two weeks in Nevada. He was being sought by police in Oregon for a similar crime after a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death in a house in Grants Pass on Jan. 24. Authorities there say Foster shot himself during a standoff with heavily armed police. He had been the subject of an intensive manhunt in southwestern Oregon. The victim in the case remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Ahead of DNC meeting, tensions mount over New Hampshire’s political future
When members of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted in December to propose a new calendar for the party’s presidential primary lineup – one that replaced New Hampshire with South Carolina as the host of the first-in-the-nation primary – many national Democrats saw a chance for progress.
