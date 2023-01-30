Read full article on original website
Clarkson’s Farm New Arrival Dies After Moments On Diddly Squat Farm With Jeremy Clarkson
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson had revealed only three days ago that they had welcomed the arrival of a piglet to the Diddly Squat Farm. Unfortunately, only moments ago, he’s updated Clarkson’s Farm fans with the sad news that it has died. Posting the news to his...
Jeremy Clarkson Has Been Banned From Selling His Own Clarkson’s Farm Book
eremy Clarkson has announced that he’s been banned from selling his own book by his local council, who are arguing that it isn’t produced locally enough. The Clarkson’s Farm presenter has been selling it through his own Diddly Squat Farm Shop, but with a contract in place forcing the shop to only sell locally-sourced products, … The post Jeremy Clarkson Has Been Banned From Selling His Own Clarkson’s Farm Book appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Who complained about Jeremy Clarkson that caused him to be dropped by Amazon? (Reportedly)
Jeremy Clarkson is reportedly going to be dropped by Prime Video after his comments about Meghan Markle in his controversial column for The Sun. Clarkson wrote in the column, which has now been removed: “I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.” “At night, … The post Who complained about Jeremy Clarkson that caused him to be dropped by Amazon? (Reportedly) appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Clarkson’s Farm: Kaleb Cooper Melts Hearts With Dream For His Children
Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm is on its way to a February release. But ahead of its reveal, Kaleb Cooper has melted hearts with a very sweet dream for his children. The farming contractor who presents Clarkson’s Farm alongside Jeremy Clarkson recently revealed that he was expecting a second child with his partner Taya, as he posted to Instagram: “So excited to announce that baby cooper number 2 is cooking nicely. My number one goal is to buy myself a farm and be able to bring my kids up enjoying what I think is the best lifestyle which is the farming lifestyle.”
Grand Tour Fans Jump To Jeremy Clarkson’s Defence After Amazon Drops Him (Reportedly)
It was reported yesterday that Prime Video will be cutting ties with Jeremy Clarkson after the currently commissioned shows are over. It is believed that means Clarkson’s Farm will have end after three seasons and there will be four more specials of The Grand Tour. Prime Video have not commented on this at the moment … The post Grand Tour Fans Jump To Jeremy Clarkson’s Defence After Amazon Drops Him (Reportedly) appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
People are in tears after realising Prince Harry quotes the Spice Girls in new book
This week saw the release of Prince Harry's memoir. The hotly-anticipated 'Spare' delves into the Duke of Sussex's childhood and the difficulties of growing up as part of the most famous family in the world. He also opens up about the battles he's had with his mental health and the...
Peek Inside the $33 Million Mansion From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, revealing how difficult it was for them to live under the constant media spotlight in the U.K. However, the one aspect of their lives they were not ready to share with millions of people was their home in Montecito, California. They sat for interviews in a different mansion, which is now up for sale with a $33 million asking price. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a look inside the expansive estate.
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Clarkson’s Farm Season 2: Jeremy Clarkson Showers Kaleb Cooper With Praise Amid New-Found Fame
Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about Kaleb Cooper and the success he found after he quickly rose to fame on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm. Speaking ahead of the release of the second series of the hit farming show, The Grand Tour host said Cooper “deserves every bit” of his success, although still has a lot to learn. He explained:
‘Grand Tour’ Presenter James May Labels Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Comments as ‘Too Creepy,’ Claims No Threat to Show
Amazon Prime Video’s “The Grand Tour” presenter James May has described his co-host Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle as “too creepy.” In December 2022, Clarkson’s column in U.K. tabloid The Sun suggested Markle be made to “parade naked” through Britain while people “throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson has since apologized. On Monday, May appeared on on the BBC Radio 4 “Today” program. Host Martha Kearney asked May what he thought about Clarkson’s article in The Sun and if “The Grand Tour” was under threat. May replied: “I don’t think ‘The Grand Tour’ is under [threat].” “To be brutally honest I didn’t read the...
Kaleb Cooper Starts Production Company Hinting At TV Work Beyond Clarkson’s Farm
Kaleb Cooper of Clarkson’s Farm fame has set up a production company named Kaleb Cooper Productions Ltd, hinting at further TV work for the young and successful farming contractor. Cooper will be starring alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the upcoming Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm set to be released February...
James May Comments On Future Of The Grand Tour After Jeremy Clarkson Controversy
James May, co-host of the popular television show The Grand Tour, recently spoke out about Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial column on Meghan Markle. But more importantly, the presenter commented on the future of The Grand Tour. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the Our Man In travel series presenter was asked about his thoughts on … The post James May Comments On Future Of The Grand Tour After Jeremy Clarkson Controversy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Breaks Silence On Jeremy Clarkson Column On Meghan Markle
James May has finally broken silence on Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial column on Meghan Markle. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, interviewer Martha Kearney asks him his thoughts on what Jeremy wrote, as well as what the future of The Grand Tour looks like. It’s currently rumoured that Jeremy’s...
