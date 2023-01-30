Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
A Las Vegas judge found the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility not competent to stand trial Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas officers, retired officer recognized during recent City Council meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — City Council members are honoring a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer and two current ones. During a City Council meeting held Wednesday morning, two current officers and a retired officer were presented with plaques and recognized for what they do in the community.
news3lv.com
Clark County DA answers questions on violent Oregon kidnapping suspect’s Nevada jail time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is defending the 2021 plea deal given to a man now suspected of violent kidnapping, attempted murder, and two homicides in Oregon. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was on the run for a week, eluding capture while police sought him...
8newsnow.com
After a string of vehicle break-ins near Red Rock, here’s how to keep yourself from becoming a victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A string of recent break-ins has struck the Red Rock area, with many reports on social media of people losing their wallets, purses, or tools from their vehicles. “That’s what they do is scout the cars to see if they see anything valuable and then...
Fox5 KVVU
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.
news3lv.com
Police on scene of barricade involving robbery suspect in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation involving a robbery suspect in the northwest valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to an incident near Washington and Twin Lakes. SWAT is investigating the scene. Evacuations are taking place around the area. Avoid the area.
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police make 459 stops in distracted drivers campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police announced the results of its latest Joining Forces Program. The City of Henderson Police Department launched its first initiative targeting distracted drivers from January 13 - January 31. Traffic officers made 459 stops and issued 259 speeding citations, 73 distracted driving citations, five...
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
news3lv.com
City Council approves new police substation in Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new police hub is set to be built in Downtown Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council approved a new police substation on Fremont Street. It will be located near Las Vegas Boulevard and 4th street. The goal of the station is...
Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were called to investigate a homicide in the downtown Las Vegas area on Tuesday night after a report that a woman had been shot. The incident occurred at 1000 block of South 3rd Street, near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards. Police received a call from a man in his 20s […]
smithmountainlake.com
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in the valley has not only caused a lot of financial pain for many who can’t afford repairs but also emotional pain. “Very frustrating. I’ve been stressed out. I’ve sat at home and cried and there’s no help...
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Eater
‘Mexican Hooters’ Is Getting Its Very Own Casino in North Las Vegas
A Texas-based Mexican restaurant and sports bar is partnering with a Las Vegas hospitality company to open what it describes as the “first-ever hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Ojos Locos, a breastaurant chain that has been described as “Mexican Hooters,” will open on Monday, February 6 with a 10,000-square-foot casino with a hotel and a restaurant in North Las Vegas. The casino is a first for the Ojos restaurant brand, which says on its website that “the concept was built to cater to the Latino, bringing you a comfortable laid-back sports cantina.”
news3lv.com
Trial date for ex-Clark County official accused of killing journalist pushed to November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The trial date for Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, has been pushed to the fall. Court records indicate the originally scheduled start date of April 17 was vacated after a status check hearing Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
Las Vegas police said a physical altercation led to a gunshot, killing a woman
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area near 3rd Street and Coolidge Avenue.
Bodycam video: Officer recounts rescue as car burned on Las Vegas Strip
Metro officer Derek Stebbins had to act fast to get an unresponsive driver out of a car as it burst into flames on the Las Vegas Strip Friday.
Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
