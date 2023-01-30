ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police make 459 stops in distracted drivers campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police announced the results of its latest Joining Forces Program. The City of Henderson Police Department launched its first initiative targeting distracted drivers from January 13 - January 31. Traffic officers made 459 stops and issued 259 speeding citations, 73 distracted driving citations, five...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Eater

‘Mexican Hooters’ Is Getting Its Very Own Casino in North Las Vegas

A Texas-based Mexican restaurant and sports bar is partnering with a Las Vegas hospitality company to open what it describes as the “first-ever hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Ojos Locos, a breastaurant chain that has been described as “Mexican Hooters,” will open on Monday, February 6 with a 10,000-square-foot casino with a hotel and a restaurant in North Las Vegas. The casino is a first for the Ojos restaurant brand, which says on its website that “the concept was built to cater to the Latino, bringing you a comfortable laid-back sports cantina.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

