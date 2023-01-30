Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Celtics blitz Nets behind Boston's most lopsided first quarter in franchise history
It was a relatively close first quarter, but ultimately, Jayson Tatum came out on top with an 18-16 lead over his Brooklyn Nets opponent -- as in all five of them who were on the floor Wednesday night. It was a shame for Brooklyn, then, that Tatum has teammates. Factor...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Nearly invisible in blowout loss
Paul totaled three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 132-100 loss to Atlanta. A first glance at Paul's numbers Wednesday might lead to the belief that he didn't see the court much in the blowout loss, but his 3/2/3 line actually came across 27 minutes. The future Hall of Famer simply couldn't get anything going against Trae Young and the Hawks, as he went just 1-for-6 from the field and recorded nearly as many turnovers (two) as assists (three). It can be tempting to blame poor performances on Paul's advancing age, but he was playing quite well coming into Wednesday, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 assists, 5.6 boards and 2.8 three-pointers over his previous five contests.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jason Vosler: Joins Reds organization
The Reds signed Vosler to a minor-league contract Wednesday. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Vosler posted a respectable .265/.342/.469 slash line in 111 big-league plate appearances for the Giants last season, which suggests he could find a role on the Reds' talent-depleted roster.
CBS Sports
Rockets rookie Tari Eason posts one of the most bizarre box scores you will ever see
Tari Eason is a good offensive rebounder. He might even be a great one. Among rookies this season, he ranks third with 2.2 of them per game. Alperen Sengun is the only Rocket to pull in more of them thus far this year. But Eason only plays 19.4 minutes per game. He's started only three times in his career. If I were to tell you Eason had one of the greatest offensive rebounding games in the history of professional basketball, you'd probably scoff. But that's exactly what happened against the Thunder on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Breaks out near end of campaign
Hodgins recorded one catch for three yards on two targets in the Giants' 38-7 loss to the Eagles on Jan. 21 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Hodgins began the season on Buffalo's practice squad and didn't see game action until Week 5, when he caught four passes for 41 yards in a win over Pittsburgh. The Bills cut him three weeks later, and he subsequently latched on with the Giants. The move to New York proved to be fruitful, as he logged over 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps in all 10 of the regular-season and playoff contests in which he played, producing a collective 42-459-5 receiving line on 53 targets during that stretch. Hodgins really got going in Week 13 against Washington, tallying five catches for 44 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and he proceeded to find the end zone in three of his final four regular-season contests. His best game of the campaign then came in New York's wild-card round playoff victory over Minnesota, as he tallied eight catches on nine targets for 105 yards and another score. Hodgins enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning that New York has to offer him only a one-year, league-minimum contract to ensure he stays with the team. Given his late-season ascent up the team's receiver depth chart, the choice to bring Hodgins back will be a no-brainer for the Giants.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Nuggets 'likely' to move Bones Hyland at 2023 NBA trade deadline, per report
The Denver Nuggets are currently the top team in the Western Conference, but they could still make some roster tweaks before the upcoming NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland is one of the players "likely" to get moved, according to Marc Stein. On the season, Hyland is averaging 12.1 points, three assists and two rebounds in 19.5 minutes off of the bench for Denver. He was recently named as a participant in the Rising Stars Game for the second consecutive season.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Future uncertain
Hurst had four catches on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. Signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal this offseason, Hurst enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign in Cincinnati despite missing three games due to a calf injury. After generating a 52-414-2 receiving line on 68 targets over his 13 appearances during the regular season, Hurst likely won't be keen on settling for a one-year deal as he heads back into free agency this spring. Even if the 29-year-old tight end does end up signing another one-year contract, he should at least be in store for a slight bump in pay whether he returns to Cincinnati or heads elsewhere.
Comments / 0