ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
NBC Philadelphia

Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
NBC Philadelphia

Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Basis Points, Now Sees ‘Much Shallower' Recession Than Feared

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates by 50 basis points and dialed back some of its previous bleak economic forecasts. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favor of a second consecutive half-point rate hike, taking the main Bank rate to 4%, but indicated in its decision statement that smaller hikes of 25 basis points may be in the cards in coming meetings. The two dissenting members voted to leave rates unchanged.
NBC Philadelphia

A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia

When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Philadelphia

10-Year Treasury Yield Declines as Fed Hikes Rates

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note declined on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, as expected. The10-year yield was down by 12 basis points to 3.402%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 9 basis points to 4.113%. Yields and prices...
NBC Philadelphia

UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead

UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
NBC Philadelphia

OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
NBC Philadelphia

Scrub Daddy Looks to Clean Up With Unilever Partnership

When Unilever reached out to Scrub Daddy CEO Aaron Krause in 2021 about a potential partnership that would give him exclusive U.S. distribution rights to one of its biggest cleaning products, he told them he wasn’t interested, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Unilever – a British multinational consumer goods...
NBC Philadelphia

Dow Falls More Than 300 Points as Traders Await Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Decision

Stocks slipped Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 312 points, or 0.92%. The S&P 500 was down 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was 0.37% lower. Corporate earnings season continued. Peloton shares rose more than 17% after the fitness...
NBC Philadelphia

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan

A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

More Than 13,000 Nigerian Residents Take Shell to Court Over Oil Spills

The claim from 11,317 people and 17 institutions in the Niger Delta area of Ogale was filed last week, according to Leigh Day, the U.K. law firm representing the plaintiffs. The action follows individual claims from 2,335 people in the smaller Nigerian community of Bille, which were issued at the High Court in 2015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy