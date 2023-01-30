Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump

Read full article on original website
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Basis Points, Now Sees ‘Much Shallower' Recession Than Feared
LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates by 50 basis points and dialed back some of its previous bleak economic forecasts. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favor of a second consecutive half-point rate hike, taking the main Bank rate to 4%, but indicated in its decision statement that smaller hikes of 25 basis points may be in the cards in coming meetings. The two dissenting members voted to leave rates unchanged.
A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia
When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
10-Year Treasury Yield Declines as Fed Hikes Rates
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note declined on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, as expected. The10-year yield was down by 12 basis points to 3.402%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 9 basis points to 4.113%. Yields and prices...
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting
The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
Scrub Daddy Looks to Clean Up With Unilever Partnership
When Unilever reached out to Scrub Daddy CEO Aaron Krause in 2021 about a potential partnership that would give him exclusive U.S. distribution rights to one of its biggest cleaning products, he told them he wasn’t interested, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Unilever – a British multinational consumer goods...
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
Dow Falls More Than 300 Points as Traders Await Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Decision
Stocks slipped Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 312 points, or 0.92%. The S&P 500 was down 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was 0.37% lower. Corporate earnings season continued. Peloton shares rose more than 17% after the fitness...
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan
A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
More Than 13,000 Nigerian Residents Take Shell to Court Over Oil Spills
The claim from 11,317 people and 17 institutions in the Niger Delta area of Ogale was filed last week, according to Leigh Day, the U.K. law firm representing the plaintiffs. The action follows individual claims from 2,335 people in the smaller Nigerian community of Bille, which were issued at the High Court in 2015.
