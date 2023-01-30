Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Hear from Butker, Cook and more inside the Chiefs’ AFC title game locker room
Today is the locker room show podcast. SportsBeat KC goes into the Chiefs’ locker room and the interview room, and you’ll hear from several of the key players in the team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship. From the locker room, you’ll hear from...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs estimate multiple players, including L’Jarius Sneed, wouldn’t practice Wednesday
The Chiefs didn’t practice Wednesday, but the team was required to release an estimated injury report as if they were on the field. It’s a good thing the Chiefs didn’t work out because multiple players would have been absent. The Chiefs estimated that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion)...
Wichita Eagle
100 Days of Mocks: PFF Picks a Pass Rusher
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enjoyed a relatively healthy season in 2022, though the torn ACL sustained by Rashan Gary at Detroit was a season-changer. Gary’s injury was sustained on Nov. 6, meaning there’s no guarantee he’ll be back in the lineup for Week 1 – let alone be back in prime form. While fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare had a solid rookie season, there’s no doubt the Packers need to bolster their outside linebacker corps in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Lands Second Interview With Ravens
After impressing in his first meeting with the Ravens, Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales has drawn closer to securing his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore has requested a second interview with Canales for its vacant play caller role. He's vying to...
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Cowboys? New Offense: McCarthy To Install Packers Style in 2023
FEB 1 THE DALLAS PACKERS? The Dallas Cowboys have said goodbye to a coach ... and goodbye to an offensive style. Were coach Mike McCarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore involved in a "power struggle''? Nah. What they did together worked ... but not as well as McCarthy thinks it can work in 2023 with an offensive philosophy that mirrors what he did successfully in Green Bay.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Wichita Eagle
Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles Releases Statement Regarding Tom Brady’s Retirement
Tom Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL exactly a year after he retired for the first time. Brady spent three seasons in Tampa Bay before deciding to trade in his cleats for a microphone and sailing off into the Florida sunset. During his time in Tampa Bay,...
Wichita Eagle
Taylor Lewan Apologizes for Spitting in T.J. Watt’s Face
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't said anything about their plans for left tackle next season, but Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan has made it known he's interested. Lewan has said twice now that he's not opposed to signing with the Steelers if he's cut by the Titans this offseason. However, there could be a bump in the road with his morale coming into the locker room.
Wichita Eagle
J.J. Watt on Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Hire: ‘Let’s Gooooooo!’
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Wichita Eagle
Insiders Battle on Twitter Over Viral Sean Payton-to-Broncos Rumor
On Tuesday, news broke that the Denver Broncosare finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton's coaching rights. Payton will become the 20th head coach in Broncos history. As Broncos Country soars with elation over the Payton news, one NFL insider threw some cold water on...
Wichita Eagle
Position of Strength: 49ers QB Debacle Highlights Patriots Stability
A silver lining to arise from the dark cloud that was 2022: The New England Patriots are set at quarterback entering next season. Despite a step-back season - and regardless of those pesky reunion rumors involving you-know-who - Mac Jones is the starter. After a surprisingly successful rookie fill-in stint, Bailey Zappe is the backup. Veteran 37-year-old Brian Hoyer can stick around and be No. 3 ... if he wants to claim his $1.4 million guaranteed salary, that is.
Wichita Eagle
Bieniemy to Ravens? Would Coach Leave Super Bowl Chiefs?
Eric Bieniemy is on an incredible run as the Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator, a right-hand man of head coach Andy Reid over the course of a five-year period during which the Chiefs have posted a league-best regular season record of 64-18 and are about to visit the Super Bowl for the third time.
Wichita Eagle
Is Calijah Kancey Lions’ Defensive Tackle of Future?
The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Will Be the First QB Off the Board?
As we enter the Senior Bowl week of All Star games for the NFL Draft, it's time to prepare for the final steps of the evaluation process for the draft and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Wichita Eagle
Daiyan Henley’s Versatility Fits Steelers’ Needs at Linebacker
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were willing to take a chance on a converted linebacker during last year's draft when they took Ole Miss' Mark Robinson, who moved across the line of scrimmage from running back to backer for his senior season. Robinson has thrived at his new position, giving the Steelers precedent to check out another offense-to-defense convert in former Washington State Cougar Daiyan Henley.
