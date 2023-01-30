ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tory mayor Andy Street says levelling up policy should trust local people more

By Jessica Murray Midlands correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vr7eK_0kVlBpxz00
West Midlands mayor Andy Street Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

The Conservative mayor of the West Midlands has criticised the government’s levelling up policy for being too centralised, and said he chose to “put place before party” when he spoke out on the issue.

Last week Andy Street broke ranks with his party as he labelled the government’s levelling up plans as a “broken begging bowl culture”, and said he was disappointed more funding hadn’t been allocated to the West Midlands.

Street later told the Guardian he was a strong proponent of the broad idea of levelling up, but did not approve of how funding allocation was being decided.

“I’ve been perhaps the Stormtrooper of levelling up, I’ve always supported it,” he said. “But I just thought, standing back from it, this is a very odd way of going about things, having civil servants in London choosing between different projects. I don’t think that is a coordinated way of really achieving the outcome that we all want.”

He added: “Surely the principle of devolution is much more about trusting the people who are close to the action.”

Last week, the government announced the second tranche of levelling up funding, totalling £2.1bn, with the West Midlands receiving £155m of that after most of the region’s bids were turned down.

In a scathing statement last week, Street said he was waiting to hear from government about what their “justification” for this was.

“Occasionally you do have to stand out and say, place first not party first. Did it ruffle a few feathers? I suspect it did,” he said.

Street said he strongly believed levelling up should be founded on tackling underlying issues such as “competitiveness, productivity and the new economy” to spur growth across the country.

“I don’t think civil servants pepperpotting small amounts of money can really drive that,” he said.

When his comments were reported in the media last week, he was labelled as a “Northern mayor” on Good Morning Britain, while Jeremy Vine said he had “never heard” of a mayor of the West Midlands on his show.

“Here I was thinking being the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, the innovators of the bicycle, and the UK’s automotive heartland might get the West Midlands some respect. Silly me,” Street quipped on Twitter.

Despite this, Street said he didn’t believe the Midlands gets lost in the north versus south narrative that often accompanies talk about levelling up.

“It was slightly cheeky, but that’s just loose language. There’s almost a lazy shorthand when people talk about the north,” he said. “Being mayor of the West Midlands, the northerners think I’m a southerner, the southerners think I’m a northerner.

Related: Rishi Sunak constituency bid raises ‘levelling up’ favouritism fears

“But the critical issue is, are we winning the powers and the resources? And the answer is steadily.”

Street said his main focus was negotiating the “trailblazer devolution deal”, which the West Midlands and Greater Manchester mayoral authorities have been selected for, which would give him more funding and more flexibility on how to spend it.

“[The government] have made it clear they want an agreement by budget time, so we’re in the negotiating trenches now and I do believe it’s going to happen,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Labour hopes to ensure black-led firms access lucrative government contracts

Black-led businesses could be given more support to procure lucrative government contracts by a future Labour government as the party refines its offer to ethnic minority voters ahead of the next election. Labour’s race equality task force, led by Baroness Doreen Lawrence, hopes to ensure that black-led groups get the...
The Guardian

‘Doppelganger murder’: German prosecutors claim woman killed lookalike to fake death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman sought out a lookalike on Instagram and murdered her with a friend in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe. When the blood-covered body of a young woman was found last August in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, reports initially identified the victim as Sharaban K, a Munich-based 23-year-old beautician with Iraqi roots.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game

A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy