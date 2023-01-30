ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Township, PA

Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GXlf_0kVlBgGg00

Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.

Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3Wm0_0kVlBgGg00
Lloydsville VFD/Facebook

The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.

Norfolk Southern is now investigating.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh closing Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge for repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city is closing the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge to vehicles on Wednesday for a months-long repair project. Mayor Ed Gainey said inspection results showed the bridge needs repair work to be safe for traffic and credited the safety systems put into place after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed a year ago for helping the city proactively close the bridge and prevent a potential disaster. Repairs are expected to cost between $1 million to $2 million and will take no fewer than four months, the mayor's office said. The mayor's office said previous inspections didn't indicate a need for a closure,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Route 993 crash in North Huntingdon

An Allegheny County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland/Price Inc. manufacturing plant in North Huntingdon, a Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety supervisor said. The victim, William Henning, 41, of Wall, died in an Allegheny County hospital at 2:55 a.m. as...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
wccsradio.com

VEHICLE CRASHES INTO BUILDING IN GREEN TOWNSHIP

Another crash was reported late this morning, this one in Green Township where a vehicle crashed into a building. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The accident was reported at 10:57 AM on Route 403 North in Dixonville at the intersection with Alison Road. Commodore and Clymer fire departments along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched by Indiana County 911.
DIXONVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman pinned underneath pickup truck after being hit by driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was rescued Tuesday after being pinned underneath a pickup truck on the North Side.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officials were called to Hazlip Way around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a person struck by the driver of a pickup truck. Officials found a woman at the scene pinned beneath the vehicle. Crews lifted the vehicle off of the woman, who was conscious and alert throughout. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

FEW INJURIES REPORTED IN ROUTE 286 CRASH

Several first responders were on the scene of a crash along Route 286 in White Township this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 286 East near Helman Road around 7:20 a.m. for a reported head-on crash. Indiana assistant fire chief Ron Moreau said a captain from the Clymer Fire Department was on his way to work when he reported the crash, saying one car was on its side in the middle of the road. All passengers were able to get out of their respective cars. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER

Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
ROSSITER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mon Wharf Connector closed for months-long trail improvement project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for bikers, joggers and walkers who use the Mon Wharf Connector: It's closing on Wednesday for several months.The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is leading the project to create a wider, safer and more accessible trail connection between Point State Park and the Monongahela Wharf. Friends of the Riverfront, which is working with other organizations on detours, signage and communicating the closure, said it will be a "welcome addition" to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and Great Allegheny Passage.There's no direct detour, according to Friends of the Riverfront. Instead the detour will take trail users through Downtown using bike infrastructure and sidewalks. The closure is expected to last until the fall. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports

A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Evans City Road Set For Widening Project

Work to expand a portion of Route 68 is expected to begin later this year. PennDOT officials confirmed that construction is set for this spring on Evans City Road. The project will take place in between Benbrook Road and Stevenson Road. In addition to widening the road, crews will also...
EVANS CITY, PA
WDTV

Crews respond to early morning house fire

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wccsradio.com

FALSE ALARM REPORTED FOR POTENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE TUESDAY EVENING

Four fire departments were dispatched Tuesday evening for a house fire in Burrell Township that turned out to be a false alarm. Black Lick, Blairsville, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments were called out by Indiana County 911 at 5:41 PM for the fire on Snyder Lane, along with the RIT Team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Black Lick fire officials said the caller reported smoke in the basement and black smoke coming out of the chimney. Fire officials did not find anything in the basement, but upon further investigation, officials confirmed that the smoke was coming from a malfunctioning furnace. No fire was found.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
lsxmag.com

Event Coverage From The 2023 Pittsburgh World Of Wheels

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is known as the “Steel City” and it lived up to that name when the MAXmotive World of Wheels presented by NAPA came to town. The David Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh was ground zero for the show, and it featured an astonishing amount of well-built regional rides.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy