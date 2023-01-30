Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for bikers, joggers and walkers who use the Mon Wharf Connector: It's closing on Wednesday for several months.The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is leading the project to create a wider, safer and more accessible trail connection between Point State Park and the Monongahela Wharf. Friends of the Riverfront, which is working with other organizations on detours, signage and communicating the closure, said it will be a "welcome addition" to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and Great Allegheny Passage.There's no direct detour, according to Friends of the Riverfront. Instead the detour will take trail users through Downtown using bike infrastructure and sidewalks. The closure is expected to last until the fall.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO