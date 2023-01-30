ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Homeless Alliance Working To Provide More Resources For Those In Need

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
The City of OKC is working to sift through data from the annual point-in-time survey that aims to estimate the homeless population in Oklahoma City.

The Homeless Alliance, a local shelter, plans to use this data to tackle homelessness at its roots.

Associate Executive Director of the Homeless Alliance, Meghan Mueller, says they’re as busy as ever.

“Our day shelter remains really busy,” said Mueller. “Which is just for basic needs or a safe space from the cold weather.”

She says they see over 300 people a day, but she’s hopeful this year brings change, specifically to the amount of people forced to live on the streets.

“There’s a real focus on people who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness.” Said Mueller.

People experiencing homelessness can use shelters, like the Homeless Alliance, for quick resources and day-to-day needs. But, following the new point-in-time survey, the Homeless Alliance plans to focus on assisting people before they’re unsheltered in the first place. Mueller says the survey is the first step.

“We added some questions to the survey to ask folks what types of services might have prevented their homelessness,” she said. “That will hopefully help us craft interventions that will better meet the needs of people who would ultimately end up on the streets. We’re really focusing on systems level improvements.”

One of the topics added to the survey was evictions as a cause of homelessness. Oklahoma ranks poorly when it comes to the number of evictions and this problem is exacerbated by the growing metro population, according to Mueller. However, she feels they are headed in the right direction.

“I really think that there’s an opportunity to implement some changes that actually move the needle towards ending homelessness,” she said.

Not only is this Mueller’s job, but it’s also her passion.

“This work is critically important because people who live outside are people first and foremost and I think that human aspect gets lost sometimes,” said Mueller. “Ultimately everyone deserves the dignity of a place to call home.”

According to Mueller, the results of this year’s point-in-time survey will be released in May or June.

