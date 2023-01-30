Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Dad Goes Viral For His Postgame Celebration
Patrick Mahomes knows Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates make a habit of smoking cigars after big wins. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback didn't look to follow suit after the team's 23-20 AFC Championship victory on Sunday. Mahomes didn't think the team had any cigars ...
KMBC.com
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
The Ringer
Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions
I wonder whether Tom Brady kept up with Cristiano Ronaldo at all. Brady unretired last March, a day after watching the 37-year-old soccer legend score a hat trick against Tottenham. The two chatted on the field after the match, and although Ronaldo claimed that he didn’t talk Brady out of retirement, you can sort of imagine what Brady was thinking as he heard the crowd roar for the aging legend: Why walk away when you can still create moments like this? Don’t the great ones have an obligation to keep trying to be great for as long as they can? It was enough to convince Brady to immediately go back to work in the hope of winning an eighth Super Bowl title.
sportszion.com
Kansas City officially reveals Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII jersey by Patrick Mahomes wearing it
We are all set for the Super Bowl after an astonishing season. The Eagles and the Chiefs are the deserving teams to qualify for the event, as they have nailed all their opponents coming into the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs seemed elated after defeating the Bengals in the all-important AFC Championship game, which was a rematch of last year.
The Ringer
Chiefs-Eagles Shows Two Ways to Build a Modern NFL Team. Which Will Win Out?
The biggest winner of Sunday’s conference championship games wasn’t the Eagles or Chiefs. It was the NFL on Fox marketing team, whose job it will be to sell the Super Bowl matchup to a worldwide audience over the next two weeks. That task is a lot easier with the top two MVP candidates squaring off: Jalen Hurts, a third-year pro who has broken out as a key cog in Philadelphia’s stacked offense, versus Patrick Mahomes, who’s coming off the best season of his career.
The Ringer
Early Super Bowl Leans, NBA Check-In, and Tuesday-Night Best Bets
The East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at the conference championship games (1:00) and then look ahead to the Super Bowl and share their leans and strategies for betting (12:00). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss the problems with load management (32:00) before previewing Tuesday night’s action (37:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets of the night (47:00).
The Ringer
Sean Payton Has Adapted Before—and He’ll Have to Do So Again With the Broncos
There’s still one game left in this NFL cycle, but we’ve already got our first big trade of the offseason. Sean Payton will reportedly become the head coach of the Broncos after Denver sent a 2023 first-round pick (the 29th overall, which came over in the Bradley Chubb deal) and a 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans in exchange for Payton and a 2024 third-round selection.
The Ringer
Eli Manning on the Super Bowl and His Advice for the Kelce Brothers
Kevin is joined by Eli Manning to get his thoughts on the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, his take on which NFL city he’s most hated in, and his advice for the Kelce brothers about facing your sibling in an NFL game (0:41). Then, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly joins to discuss what he’s seen so far at the Senior Bowl, talk about the NFL draft, and share his best dad content recommendations (11:03).
Comments / 0