Cincinnati, OH

Brittany Matthews trolls Bengals’ Eli Apple after his ‘Cancun on 3’ tweet

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6Js7_0kVl9xUO00

It seems Chiefs Kingdom has been keeping up with Eli Apple’s Twitter timeline .

As Kansas City punched its ticket to Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Brittany Matthews — the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — seemingly trolled the Bengals cornerback, who tweeted , “Cancun on 3,” to Bills receiver Stefon Diggs last week following Buffalo’s divisional-round loss.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Matthews zoomed in on a Kansas City fan holding up a sign at Arrowhead Stadium that read, “‘Cancun on 3’ @EliApple.” She also repeated Apple’s words in a tweet , accompanied by a peace sign.

Apple, a former first-round pick for the Giants, was called for defensive holding in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

As for Matthews, she went on to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl berth with 1-year-old daughter Sterling, whom she shares with Mahomes.

Cancun on 3✌🏼

— Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

“Your daddy just won the game,” Matthews can be seen telling Sterling in an Instagram Story , to which the latter smiled.

Matthews was also featured in a separate post with Jackson Mahomes, the quarterback’s younger brother .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMvJa_0kVl9xUO00
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple following a game in September 2022.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though Matthews and Jackson were often the subjects of online ridicule last season for their game-day theatrics, the twosome was riding high on Sunday night as they savored the Chiefs’ latest victory.

The past 12 months have certainly been memorable for Matthews and Mahomes, who not only tied the knot in March 2022 but welcomed their second child, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in November.

Mahomes previously revealed that Jackson came up with his son’s special nickname, “Bronze.”

New York Post

