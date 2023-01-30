Heroes, zeros from Eagles’ NFC Championship win: Haason Reedick wreaked havoc

Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Eagles’ win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick had two sacks and knocked quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game on his fumble-causing first sack. He also recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown later in the first half.

Haason Reddick wreaked havoc during the Eagles’ win over the 49ers on Jan. 29. NY Post Illustration

49ers left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for body-slamming K’Von Wallace, linebacker Dre Greenlaw should’ve been ejected for throwing punches into the side of Kenneth Gainwell and the 49ers committed 11 penalties for 81 yards in total.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 121 yards and ran for 39 yards and a touchdown without committing a turnover in a game that he only had to play smart because of the 49ers’ deficit at quarterback.

11 First downs gained by the 49ers, who were turned into a one-dimensional offense by the injuries to Purdy and backup quarterback Josh Johnson. The Eagles gained 24.

Haason Reddick forces a fumble while hitting Brock Purdy during the Eagles’ win over the 49ers on Jan. 29. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

“So many people doubting Jalen and us … we’re going to enjoy this win but we ain’t done nothing yet. We have to finish the deal. We have one more.”

– Eagles pass-rusher Brandon Graham