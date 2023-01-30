Is this guy with a ‘Champ Stamp’ tattoo the most dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan ever?

There’s no doubt that Kansas City Chiefs fans were all-in on Sunday to help their team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs’ 23-20 victory in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium earned the Chiefs another trip to the Super Bowl.

The deafening roar of the crowd seemed to rattle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who sometimes had to scream in the huddle just to relay the plays.

Down in the seats near the field, one fan may have been a little more dedicated than most. During the third quarter, right before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a rocket pass straight into the chest of receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown, the aforementioned Chiefs fan — with help from a nearby Bengals fan — showed off a special tattoo.

With the Bengals fan lifting the back of the man’s shirt, the Chiefs fan’s lower back was revealed to bear a tattoo of Mahomes’ face and the words “Champ Stamp.”

Kansas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner caught the moment and managed to regain his focus in time to also capture a stunning shot of Valdes-Scantling’s touchdown reception.