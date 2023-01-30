ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Is this guy with a ‘Champ Stamp’ tattoo the most dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan ever?

By Chris Ochsner
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

There’s no doubt that Kansas City Chiefs fans were all-in on Sunday to help their team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs’ 23-20 victory in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium earned the Chiefs another trip to the Super Bowl.

The deafening roar of the crowd seemed to rattle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who sometimes had to scream in the huddle just to relay the plays.

Down in the seats near the field, one fan may have been a little more dedicated than most. During the third quarter, right before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a rocket pass straight into the chest of receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown, the aforementioned Chiefs fan — with help from a nearby Bengals fan — showed off a special tattoo.

With the Bengals fan lifting the back of the man’s shirt, the Chiefs fan’s lower back was revealed to bear a tattoo of Mahomes’ face and the words “Champ Stamp.”

Kansas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner caught the moment and managed to regain his focus in time to also capture a stunning shot of Valdes-Scantling’s touchdown reception.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling pulls in a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter while Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton attempts to defend during the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

Comments / 0

 

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
