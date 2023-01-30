Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:59 p.m. EST
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in 'Murphy Brown,' dies. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” has died. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death and his son confirmed it Sunday to The Associated Press. He died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot. He was born May 23, 1936. His agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
Tankers from Montana helped take down intelligence-seeking balloon off coast of South Carolina
The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22. When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.
Report: China responds to U.S. decision to down intelligence-gathering balloon
The Associated Press is reporting China has responded to the United States’ decision to down the intelligence-gathering balloon. China said it reserves the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”. China’s Ministry of...
